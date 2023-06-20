7 US Cities Where The $250,000 Salary Is Worth The Least, NYC Is #1





Only 7% of American households earn $250,000 or more. For these high-income earners, however, some cities will offer them the best value and others will offer much less.

The actual purchasing power of a $250,000 salary depends on a city’s overall economy, taxes, and the cost of living. In the United States, $250,000 is worth up to $203,664 in Memphis, Tennessee, but as little as $83,000 in New York.

That’s according to a recent report by SmartAsset, which surveyed where high earners are losing the most to taxes and the cost of living. The study compares after-tax income in 76 of the largest US cities and adjusts the numbers for the cost of living.

The data was compiled using SmartAsset’s Paycheck Calculator, which calculates take-home pay after factoring in local, state, and federal taxes. Cost of living expenses include housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and other goods and services.

For the select few earning $250,000 a year, here are the seven cities where your money has the least purchasing power, along with its true value.

New York: $82,421 Honolulu: $82,672 San Francisco: $82,776 Los Angeles: $101,635 Long Beach, CA: $101,635 Washington, DC: $101,865 San Diego: $105,151

Unsurprisingly, $250,000 goes the least far in cities like New York and Washington, DC, due to the high cost of living. In New York, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment is $3,500, according to data from RentHop.

In Washington, DC, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment is also high, at just over $2,300, according to data from RentHop. Last year, the nation’s capital ranked as the third most expensive major US city in terms of monthly household spending. New York ranked No. 5.

Several California cities are also making the cut for places where $250,000 has the least purchasing power, largely due to the state’s high income tax. In San Francisco, for example, residents are taxed about six percentage points more in taxes at $250,000 in salaries, compared to a salary of $100,000, SmartAsset reports.

Additionally, the cost of living in San Francisco is 82.8% higher than the national average, according to the study. Similarly, in Long Beach, California, professionals are taxed at a rate of 38%, with a cost of living 52.5% higher than the national average.

