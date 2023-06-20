Jan De Nul’s giant jack-up vessel arrives in England for Dogger Bank wind turbine installation





Jan De Nul’s new jack-up vessel Voltaire is scheduled to arrive at the port of Able Seaton, UK, to begin installation of GE Haliade-X offshore wind turbines at the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in early July.

Jan De Nul acquired Voltaire from COSCO Shipping Shipyard in China at the end of 2022. The vessel then departed for Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, where it underwent further commissioning and project-specific adjustments for scheduled work in the UK.

In May, Megajackup traveled to Port Espier to mobilize for Doggerbank operations.

According to the owners, Voltaire is the largest offshore jack-up installation vessel ever built and the first seaworthy ultra-low emission installation vessel.

The Voltaire has four legs of just over 130 meters and a lifting capacity of 16,000 tons of cargo. The vessel is equipped with a 3,000+ ton Huisman Leg Encircling Crane (LEC), the largest LEC in history, and uses a Huismans Universal Quick Connector (UQC) to pick up cargo without manual handling.

The jack-up is specifically designed to transport, hoist and install next-generation offshore wind turbines, transition pieces and foundations, and can handle wind turbines up to 270m high and 120m long.

For the Dogger Bank wind farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction, Voltaire will transport and install a total of 277 GE Haliade-X turbines across all three phases of the 1.2 GW of the 3.6 GW project.

The Jan De Nul Group and Dogger Bank Wind Farm joint venture has been awarded a definitive contract for the transportation and installation of a GE Haliade-X 13 MW offshore wind turbine at Dogger Bank A & B, 130 km off the Yorkshire coast. 2020.

A year later, the companies signed a contract to transport and install GE Haliade-X 14 MW offshore wind turbines for Dogger Bank C, which will be built 200 km off the Yorkshire coast.

Dogger Bank A, B and C are owned by a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vrgrnn (20%). SSE Renewables will lead the development and construction of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, and Equinor will operate the wind farm upon completion.

When completed in 2026, it will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

