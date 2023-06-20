Hot Spanish Plumage To Roast Britain With Extreme 35C Heat Impending





Spanish smoke is expected to grill Britain as hot temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius seem imminent.

One expert suggested that mercury could soar to peak levels after an unprecedented 40C heatwave last July.

British Weather Services chief meteorologist Jim Dale told The Daily Express: “There is a big movement in weather models. June worldwide.

“It’s all written very loud on the climate change can.”

The National Weather Service says temperatures could reach 26C by this weekend.

the met office

The Met Office also believes temperatures may exceed seasonal averages, but has been reluctant to incorporate Dale’s forecasts.

From 24 June to 3 July, the UK Met Office said:

After this period, it can generally become slightly more unstable, but the northwest is likely to continue to see the most unstable conditions, with occasional rain and stronger winds, while the southeast is most likely to see the driest conditions. Heavy showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

However, experts at Netweather have suggested that temperatures may be lower this week.

In an update, Netweather claimed: Temperatures will cool off next week. However, in eastern and central England, temperatures will typically peak in the mid-20s and stay above average throughout the year.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected over many areas through Thursday as shallow cyclones are generally close to the UK.

Mostly there will be more clouds than recently, but there will still be plenty of sunlight for many hours.

Tuesday evening is particularly likely to see organized rain and thunderstorms heading north, most likely passing through eastern England.

Many people in the UK are enjoying the hot weather in PA.

In the longer term, towards the end of June there seems to be a possibility of a move towards a more western regime, which is very common at this time of year.

However, the eastern part of England in particular is set to stay on the warmer side, with winds blowing mainly from the southwest.

A thunderstorm risk means the Met Office has maintained a yellow warning for Northern Ireland for most of today.

Six flood warnings and warnings have been issued across England and Scotland, according to the Environment Agency and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency.

