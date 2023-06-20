Wyndham Clark wins US Open 2023: How much money does it take home?





Wyndham Clark captured the first major championship of his career on Sunday when he held off Rory McIlroy to win the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark shot a 10 under for the tournament and McIlroy finished one shot behind him. Clark kept McIlroy in the game with some questionable shots down the stretch but finished strong on 18.

He will also earn a nice paycheck for his efforts.

Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the US Open golf tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt York/AP Newsroom)

Clark will receive $3.6 million for his victory. Matthew Fitzpatrick received $3.15 million in 2022 and Jon Rahm received $2.25 million in 2021. The total purse for the 2023 tournament was $20 million.

Clark had only earned around $11.5 million for his career when he entered the tournament. He also only had one win on his resume on the PGA Tour. It happened in May when he won the Wells Fargo Championship.

“I just felt like my mom was watching over me today,” he said afterwards. “I worked so hard and dreamed of this moment for so long. I just felt like it was my time.”

Clark had previously missed the cut in the other two US Open tournaments he had appeared in. He finished tied for 75th at the 2021 PGA Championship and tied for 76th at the Open Championship last year.

Only one shot on the 18th, Clark had a decent approach on his tee shot. He made the green on his second, and on his third he came within feet of the cut. He would save normal and start the celebrations.

Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after winning the US Open golf tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson/AP Newsroom)

Clark was under 10 for the tournament.

McIlroy was on Clark’s tail throughout the fourth round, but a crucial shot on the 14th gave Clark some distance. McIlroy hit a shot into the rough part of the bunker and was given a free drop. He had a chance to save the par but missed a putt and lost two strokes behind Clark. It was McIlroy’s first bogey.

Clark’s tee shot at 14 landed on the green. He would birdie the holeshot and advance three strokes over McIlroy as the two leaders came down the stretch.

Clark made up for it on the ninth hole earlier in the round, but managed to save par and hold a one-stroke lead over McIlroy as he headed for the back nine. He would bogey 15, which kept the door open for McIlroy – just in case.

Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after winning the US Open golf tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt York/AP Newsroom)

He bugged the 16th hole and McIlroy pared 17 to stay one stroke behind the leader. McIlroy nearly birdied on the 18th but would eventually make the par. He had a birdie and a bogey for a final round of 70. He finished 9 under par for the tournament.

