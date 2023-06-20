Blinken Calls Beijing Talks ‘Frank’, Says They Must ContinueExBulletin





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Beijing American Center at the US Embassy in Beijing on June 19. PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called two days of diplomatic talks in China “frank, substantive and constructive”, while acknowledging that the two superpowers had “deep differences”.

Blinken told NPR Morning Edition host Leila Fadel that it was clear that relations between the United States and China were “unstable” as the talks approached. His comments come after a US secretary of state’s first trip to China since 2018.

“Direct engagement, sustained communication at senior levels, is the best way to manage our relationship responsibly,” Blinken added.

Chinese officials have expressed interest in meeting with high-level officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Trump said more talks were expected, but he declined to identify which officials might visit the country to discuss economic issues in the coming weeks.

“I’ll leave that for the near future,” he said.

No resumption of military-to-military cooperation

Blinken said that so far Beijing has not agreed to resume military cooperation with the United States, although he said he raised the issue several times in meetings with Chinese officials.

“These military-to-military contacts are extremely important if we are to avoid unintended conflict, and that has only been heightened in the past two weeks,” Blinken said. “We saw…incidents at sea, in the sky that were really dangerous and, in our view, unprofessional.” He said the issue remained an “ongoing priority”.

The secretary stressed the importance of cooperatively handling Taiwan’s “challenge”, as the two have done “for nearly five decades”, especially given Taiwan’s important role in world trade.

“If there were to be a crisis over Taiwan, you would have about 50 percent of the world’s commercial container traffic moving through the Taiwan Strait every day. Fifty percent. Half of the world’s trade, indeed, including transits every day,” Blinken said.

He added, “You have about 70% of high-end semiconductors that are produced in Taiwan. If any of these elements were taken offline following a crisis, it could have devastating consequences for the global economy, which is why countries around the world are watching with growing concern the actions taken that could disrupt the status quo. »

A China Central Television news program shows footage of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, on a giant screen outside a shopping mall in Beijing on June 19, 2023. GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Blinken said U.S. officials “have a responsibility to defend, protect, and advance the interests of the United States and its people, and that’s what drives us in our relationship with China and indeed with any other country”.

But “it would be irresponsible” not to engage with China, as well as “counterproductive for our interests”, he added.

Consistent communication is “the best way to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations that could lead to conflict”, and it is “probably the only way” to get detained Americans back from China, to “produce cooperation on fentanyl” and to “defend the interests of our workers and companies operating in China.”

Asked if China is replacing the United States as a mediator in global conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, Blinken said the United States “remains by far the preferred partner” of the Gulf countries.

“At the same time,” he added, “if China takes initiatives that actually help solve the problems…that’s a good thing, and we support it.”

Blinken said some of China’s priorities in Ukraine are “very consistent with ours.” The United States would like the country to play a mediating role between Ukraine and Russia as long as its efforts help establish a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine”, he added.

