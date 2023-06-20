New US Army regulations could cause more soldiers to fail body fat assessments





CN—

As the U.S. military adopts a new way to measure soldiers’ body fat, officials acknowledged on Wednesday that some soldiers who previously passed under the old regulations may now fail under the new one.

The Army is modifying its tape test a method for measuring soldiers’ body fat by taking the circumference of various parts of a soldier’s body with a tape measure. The strip test, an often feared practice among soldiers, is used when soldiers’ weight does not fall within the mandatory body mass index screening chart.

Previously, men were taped around the neck and abdomen, while women were taped around the neck, waist and hips. From now on, all soldiers, regardless of gender, will be registered in an area around the belly button to calculate their body fat.

Many soldiers had applauded the Army’s efforts to update its body composition program when the study began in 2021.

But Holly McClung, lead researcher of the Army body composition study that drove the change, told reporters on Wednesday that more soldiers would fail the new test.

Army data provided to CNN showed that 34% of people passed the previous version of the tape test when they should have failed. The new test is expected to align with regulations and lead to more failures, according to the data.

The change is a potential concern given that soldiers who do not meet weight standards can be cut from service, after several months of trying to meet their weight standard.

Asked about concerns about the potential failure of more soldiers due to the body composition study update, Sgt. Maj. Christopher Stevens, the Army’s top personnel office official, told reporters on Wednesday that the Army is putting everything on the table to really look at how we can ensure we continue to assess and maintain quality.

The tape test practice has long been criticized as outdated and inaccurate, particularly when the military switched to a new physical fitness test that introduced more weightlifting than the old test, raising concerns that the body evaluation would not take into account the gain in muscle mass.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say measuring waist circumference can help predict who may be at greater risk of developing obesity-related health problems like diabetes and heart disease, but this is not a diagnostic tool for determining body fat or health.

Indeed, the military said in March that soldiers with a high volume of lean muscle mass were still at risk of failing the body fat assessment. The army therefore granted an exemption to soldiers who scored 540 points out of 600 in the army’s combat aptitude test, saying that these soldiers would not need to be registered. The exemption requires a minimum of 80 points out of 100 obtained in each of the six fitness tests.

As soldiers leverage all areas of holistic health and fitness and strive to reach their maximum potential, our policies should encourage their progress, not constrain them, Sgt. Army Maj. Michael Grinston said at the time.

McClung said Wednesday that the military’s efforts to link body composition data to soldiers’ performance is something of a breakthrough.

And what we’re hoping for is that over the next few years maybe the bar will rise and it won’t be a 540 but a 550 it’ll be a benchmark in continuous motion as soldiers become fitter, she said.

Over the next year, soldiers will have the option of using the previous measurement methods if they fail the tape test under the new regulations. If a soldier fails both, they have the option of requesting another assessment using specific machines that use x-rays or other methods to measure body fat.

Soldiers who still weigh outside the required norm for their sex and height are enrolled in the Army’s body composition program, which aims to help them lose weight and get back within the norm. Army regulations state that they will receive exercise guidance from a unit fitness trainer and meet with a registered dietician.

Soldiers who fail to meet the standards after six months may be severed from service.

McClung said Wednesday that those who passed through by mistake would not necessarily be separated from the military.

We want to help them, she says, we want to put them on a health promotion path, work with dietitians and trainers and bring them up to standard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/19/politics/us-army-body-fat-regulation/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos