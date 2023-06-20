Russian-Ukrainian War Live Stream: Four Putin Attack Helicopters Shot Down Last Week





Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odessa after Russian air strikes

Four of Vladimir Putin’s attack helicopters were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses last week, Ukrainian military officials claim.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force claimed that two Russian fighter jets and two military helicopters had been shot down since last Friday.

Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said a Russian Ka-52 helicopter was hit by an anti-aircraft missile at 11:00 last night over the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, another helicopter was shot down on Friday, and two fighter jets were reported shot down over the weekend.

Claims cannot be independently verified.

Yesterday, at least eight people were injured in Ukrainian shelling in the border town of Valuyki in Russia’s Belgorod region.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, confirmed on Telegram that a total of 40 shells and 14 Grad shells were fired at the village of Valuiki, with five apartments, four private houses and three cars damaged by the shelling.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1687229094Putin’s Threat With Tactical Nuclear Weapons Is Real, Biden Warns.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use tactical nuclear weapons is real, his U.S. President Joe Biden said days after criticizing Russia for deploying such weapons in Belarus.

Everyone looked at me like a madman when I said about two years ago that I was worried about the Colorado River drying up, Biden told a group of donors in California on Monday.

They looked at me like when I said I was worried about Putin’s use of tactical nuclear weapons. It’s real, Biden said.

Biden called Putin’s announcement that Russia had deployed its first tactical nuclear weapon in Belarus last week as absolutely irresponsible.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus had begun delivering Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Arfan Rai Jun 20, 2023 03:44

1687260751 Russia says it has attacked and destroyed eight Ukrainian ammunition depots.

Russian forces have attacked and destroyed eight ammunition depots across Ukraine over the past 24 hours and repulsed Ukrainian attacks from three directions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defense, quoted in a daily statement by Russian news agencies, said Ukrainian forces had attempted an offensive against Donetsk in the southern region of Donetsk and Zaporizhia.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 12:32

1687260495Russia warns Ukraine about attack on Crimea with US and UK missiles

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that Russia has intelligence that Ukraine plans to strike Russian-controlled Crimea with long-range US and British missiles and has warned that Russia will retaliate if that happens.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, but considers it outside the scope of what it calls a special military operation focused on eastern and southern Ukraine, where Ukraine is fighting to regain territory.

Kyiv, which says it is fighting for survival in a war of colonial conquest, says it wants to take back all its territories, including Crimea, where Russia’s Black Sea naval base is located.

Shoigu told a meeting of military officials that Moscow had intelligence that Ukraine was planning to attack Crimea with the US-provided HIMARS long-range rocket system and British-provided Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The use of these missiles outside of our special military operations area would bring the United States and Britain fully embroiled in the conflict and would entail an immediate attack on Ukraine’s decision-making centers, Shoigu said.

Ukrainian generals and politicians have said many times that they do not announce military plans in advance.

Shoigu said Ukrainian forces had launched 263 attacks on Russian positions since June 4.

Shoigu said that thanks to the clever and selfless actions of our troops, all of them (attacks) were repulsed and the enemy failed to achieve its objective.

Ukraine said it had recaptured eight villages in the early stages of the counteroffensive, and defense officials promised Kiev would be hit the hardest, despite strong resistance from Moscow forces.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 12:28

1687258536I delayed the invasion of Ukraine by several years, claims Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed to have delayed the Russian invasion by several years after telling the Russian president “don’t do it”.

President Trump has argued that if he had been in power, President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine.

I have a very good relationship with Putin. I haven’t talked to him for a long time, but I have a very strong relationship with Putin, the former president said.

He added: Hey, I told him. Said if you do it hell will pay. It will be disastrous. don’t do it.

Donald Trump has previously claimed he could have ended the Russo-Ukrainian War in 24 hours.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 11:55

1687258077Kremlin says it sees weak ground for peace talks in Ukraine after African mission.

Russia sees little chance of peace negotiations with Ukraine because of Kiev’s stance on the issue, despite the constructive efforts of its African peace mission, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had very productive talks with African leaders on Saturday and was open to dialogue and contacts on Ukraine, Peskov said.

But he told reporters what he called the history of the Kyiv position meant that little could be said about a stable basis for peace negotiations.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 11:47

1687257888 Prison for dual citizenship who fought for Russia and Ukraine

A Russian court has sentenced a Ukrainian-Russian dual citizen to 16 years in prison on terrorism-related charges for fighting alongside Kiev forces in Ukraine.

Denis Muryga has been indicted by a Russian military court for fighting as part of Ukraine’s Aidar Battalion, Russian news agency reported.

According to investigators, Muriga joined the Ukrainian Army in 2015.

He was accused of blowing up a bridge in Russian-controlled Luhansk, killing people.

RIA Novosti reported: The defendant fully admitted his guilt and repented. During the discussion of the case, the prosecutor asked the court to appoint 18 years in a strict regime penal colony, and the lawyer asked him for a minimum term.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 11:44

1687257465Kiev in talks with Western arms manufacturers about setting up production in Ukraine

Ukraine is negotiating with Western arms manufacturers to increase arms production, Reuters reported.

Sergiy Boyev, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industry of Ukraine, said: We are having very detailed discussions with them. And we’re confident we’ll be signing contracts in the coming months.

Boyev said Ukraine is in talks with manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and Eastern Europe about producing weapons, including drones, in Ukraine itself.

Boyev said the deal could be signed in the coming months.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 11:37

1687255880Russian mercenary boss says his fighters have yet to receive their promised medals as the feud with the Kremlin continues.

Russian mercenary captain Yevgeny Prigozhin complained on Tuesday that most of his fighters had yet to receive medals promised by President Vladimir Putin for their roles in the bloodiest battles of the war in Ukraine.

Private Prigozhins Wagner led an attack on the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces last month after nine months of fighting.

Putin congratulated Wagner and the Russians at the time, saying that those who distinguished themselves would receive state awards.

But Prigozhin, who has publicly accused the Ministry of Defense and its leadership of incompetence and not adequately supplying troops, said most of his men were undecorated.

(Reuters)

Of the state awards for Bakhmut, only the Hero of Russia star was received. Fighters, the majority of fighters, were not awarded anything. In a statement issued by the Office of Public Affairs, he said the list resides with the Department of Defense.

According to my information, there is a fuss about award approval. Prigogine added that everyone had already forgotten that they had died fighting there, and he accused him of adorning them with trinkets instead.

There was no immediate response to criticism from the Ministry of National Defense for ignoring public protests.

His outburst comes as he is locked in a dark standoff with the Pentagon over orders for mercenary groups like his to sign official contracts with the Pentagon before July 1st.

The move would more closely integrate Wagner and Prigozhin into the Pentagon’s command structure in subordinate positions.

Prigozhin initially refused to sign any of them, and has since said he was offering an alternative contract, without giving details.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 11:11

1687255270EU Unveils 50 Billion Euro Aid Package to Ukraine – Source

The European Union (EU) is scheduled to announce a 50 billion euro ($55 billion) aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, two officials said ahead of the official announcement.

The figures, scheduled to be released by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, come ahead of international meetings in London on Wednesday and Thursday following a block 2021-27 budget review and raising funds to rebuild Ukraine from Russia-initiated war. . a year and a half ago.

One of the sources, a senior EU official, said a total of 33 billion euros was included in macro fiscal aid to help replenish Kyiv’s treasury as it fights against Russia.

Martha McCardy Jun 20, 2023 11:01

1687255231 Ukraine downed Russian drones, but some got through due to gaps in air protection.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 32 of 35 Shahed-blast drones launched by Russia early Tuesday, most of them in the Kyiv region, officials said.

Russian forces primarily targeted the area around the Ukrainian capital in a nighttime drone strike that lasted about three hours, but Ukrainian air defenses in the area shot down about 24 people, officials said.

The attack was part of a broader bombardment of Ukrainian territory that extended to the Lviv region near Poland in western Ukraine.

Martha McHardy Jun 20, 2023 11:00

