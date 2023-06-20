Dozens shot dead, at least 10 dead, in shootings across the United States last weekend of spring





Shootings erupted across the country, in rural and urban areas, during a holiday weekend commemorating the end of slavery after the Civil War.

In Milwaukee, gunfire after a June 19 celebration left six injured, including the suspected shooter, authorities said Monday.

The injured were between 14 and 19 years old and included four women and two men, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference.

He described their injuries as not life-threatening. The shooter is believed to be a 17-year-old man, Norman said.

Neither the victims nor the alleged shooter have been identified and a possible motive is unclear. It’s also unclear how the 17-year-old was injured.

At the press conference, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the holiday event “glorious” but pleaded for people with guns to stay away.

“There were families here,” he said. “There were children here. There were babies here.”

“You have no right to steal the joy this community felt today,” he said.

More than 1,600 miles away in the small northern Idaho town of Kellogg, four people were found dead Sunday night after their neighbor allegedly shot them, state police said. ‘Idaho.

The suspected shooter has only been identified as a 31-year-old man, the agency said in a statement Monday.

He was taken to Shoshone County Jail on suspicion of murder, the agency said, adding that it would not provide details on a possible motive or the alleged shooter’s relationship to the victims until an initial court appearance. the tribunal.

In Chicago, five people were injured in a shooting in the far south end of the city, police said. The precise time of the attack was unclear, but police began tweeting at 7:24 p.m. The conditions of the injured were not available.

Washington, DC police reported that four people were hit in two shootings on Sunday night. The first happened around 8:45 p.m., police said, and the victims, aged 15 and 18, died in hospital.

Just over an hour later, two more people were hit by gunfire, Washington police said, with one of the victims, a 6-year-old boy, hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The other victim, an adult, is stable, police said.

In San Francisco, two people were injured Sunday night in a shooting near Fisherman’s Wharf and the Embarcadero, two of the city’s most popular attractions for visitors, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not available. The attack may have involved two vehicles, police said in a statement.

Officers responding to a 6:48 p.m. report of a shooting near the wharf located the two victims and rendered assistance, police said in the statement. The injured were rushed to medical facilities, police said.

“At the scene, officers were told there may have been two vehicles involved in the shooting,” police said.

No other suspicious information was available.

Sunday’s violence followed a night of mass shootings on Saturday, in which at least four people were killed and more than two dozen others were injured in Illinois, Washington, North Carolina and Saint Louis.

During the St. Louis shooting, gunfire hit 11 people between the ages of 15 and 19 at a party around 1 a.m. Sunday.

One of the victims has died, police said. A 12th person was injured as they were trampled by people trying to flee the scene. A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested, police said.

In the Illinois shooting, one person died and 22 others were injured when gunfire erupted after midnight Sunday during a June 19 celebration in Willowbrook, a Chicago suburb, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a June 19 celebration in Asheville, North Carolina ended in a Saturday night shooting that injured two minors, police said. A suspect, 16, has been charged, police said.

As of noon Monday, the Gun Violence Archive had documented 112 dead and 73 injured since Saturday.

With several hours before the long weekend and data on the shootings yet to be released, it was not yet clear how the scale of gun violence over the three days will compare to that of the ‘last year. During the three-day holiday weekend of June 16 last year, 181 people were shot and killed and 438 suffered gunshot wounds, records show. Over the three-day Memorial Day weekend, 180 people were shot and killed and 464 were injured.

