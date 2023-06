Large swaths of the US network could be vulnerable to

This story originally appeared in Eos magazine and is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalistic collaboration boosting coverage of the climate story.

This summer, up to two-thirds of the United States could be at risk of blackouts if temperatures rise above normal, according to a forecast by the nations power grid watchdog.

Summer 2023 forecasts from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), a nonprofit organization that maintains grid reliability standards, show that large swaths of the western, southern, central plains, the Upper Midwest, New England and Texas could face power outages in the event of a surge. temperatures weigh on the capacity to generate electricity.

A decline in electricity generation capacity as older coal-fired plants are decommissioned and a general move towards a more electrified society play a role in the taxation of electricity supply. But the most important factor in recent years has been the weather, said John Moura, director of reliability assessment and performance analysis at NERC.

Extremes become normal, he said. And were starting to see this impact on the network with more frequency.

The climate increases the probability of interruptions

NERC relies on temperature and drought forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other agencies, as well as estimates from utility providers of how much capacity they will have. The combination of the two gives the organization insight into the likelihood that supply will exceed demand in the coming months.

In recent decades, forecasts often seemed much more optimistic, Moura said. Planned outages are a more recent phenomenon.

It’s all new to us, he said. Over the past 30, 40, even 50 years, the system has fulfilled its capacity.

Challenges vary by region: New England has less available capacity this year, while higher demand and lower supply could strain networks in the South, and the Midwest could experience issues if wind power is proving unreliable. In the West, droughts can dry up the reservoirs on which hydroelectric plants sit, and wildfires across the country can threaten transmission lines or lead to preventative blackouts. But in the summer, the biggest threat to the grid is the heat and air conditioning that residents rely on for cooling.

The entire system in the summer is designed to support residential air conditioning, Moura said.

