US Open: Wyndham Clark illuminates the world of golf





As the entire golfing world watched, Wyndham Clark won its first major championship at the 123rd US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark shot an even score of 70 on Sunday. He remained balanced throughout the round and finished one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy, perhaps the most popular player on the planet and one of the greatest golfers of his generation.

Clark’s bold victory in Southern California marks the second time he has won this year. He won the Wells Fargo Championship in May, two weeks before the PGA Championship.

But in January, Clark was the 160th player in the world.

Even crazier, at last year’s US Open, won by Matt Fitzpatrick, the Official World Golf Rankings had Clark as the 239th-ranked golfer.

Now he’s the US Open champion and feels like he belongs on golf’s biggest stage.

LOS ANGELES Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after winning the final of the 123rd US Open Championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

I feel like I belong in that scene, Clark said after his tour. Even two or three years ago, when people didn’t know who I was, I felt like I could still play and play against the best players in the world. I felt like I showed it this year.

Obviously, this just shows what I believe can happen.

Clark entered the final round as a 54-hole co-leader alongside Rickie Fowler, another of the game’s most popular golfers.

Along with McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, the highest ranked player in the world, was hiding not too far behind the leaders.

But none of that bothered Clark, as he was clearly the best player on the brightest stage in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday.

And while he may not have the immense popularity of the top stars on the PGA Tours, Clarks’ LACC win lit up the golf world:

What a brave win from Wyndham Clark. Compete against 3 popular superstars all weekend. Clearly not the fan favorite. Yet clutch delivered after clutch backup. Incredibly impressive.

Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) June 19, 2023

Just hosted the @usopengolf awards ceremony in my hometown of Los Angeles. I wouldn’t have had that on my childhood bingo card in millions of years. So grateful. Congratulations Wyndham Clark. What a show you’ve been doing all week! pic.twitter.com/1ur9nnxEgm

Damon Hack (@damonhackGC) June 19, 2023

Wyndham Clark is the US Open champion!

That’s five consecutive big winners for the first time at the US Open. The last time there was a longer streak was from 1973 to 1978.

Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 19, 2023

All I really want is for my mom to be there and I can just hug her.” – Wyndham Clark

Male. A great reminder that family trumps trophies.

Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) June 19, 2023

Wyndham Clark missed 24 cuts in 2021-22.

Sometimes our best golf is just around the corner.

The Par Train (@TheParTrain) June 19, 2023

Whether fans are disappointed or not, Fowler or McIlroy didn’t win, it’s hard to argue that no one deserved this more than Clark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbnation.com/golf/2023/6/19/23765624/us-open-wyndham-clark-lights-up-golfing-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos