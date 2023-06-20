Despite Blinken’s visit, China and the United States still have a dangerous rift between them





Hong Kong CNN —

A visit by the top US diplomat to China this week ended with Washington and Beijing expressing hope that it was a key first step in getting their broken relationship back on track.

But beneath these positive signals, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s two-day visit to Beijing highlighted another reality: a wide and dangerous chasm between the two powers.

On fundamental and pressing issues, such as competition between the two countries, mutual respect in the relationship, and how to mitigate a risk of conflict between them, the United States and China are still miles apart. the other.

Finding common ground between the two sides, one, an authoritarian country eager to expand its global influence, and the other, a democratic superpower with considerable international influence, was never going to be easy.

The fact that Blinkens’ visit came after a months-long delay due to a dispute over a Chinese surveillance balloon, and then culminated in a Monday meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was widely seen as a milestone. positive to stabilize relationships.

The timing of the visit, which followed two close encounters between Chinese and US armed forces in Asia in recent weeks, underscored the urgency of talking.

But the roughly 11 hours the US envoy spent with senior Chinese officials also exposed some of the key flaws that are making the relationship increasingly difficult, even with the dialogue both sides have pledged to support.

Xi has highlighted one of the most difficult areas where the United States and China cannot, at least in their official positions, agree.

Positioned at the head of a table where the rest of the two delegations, including Blinken, sat facing each other on either side, Xi set out his view that competition between major countries does not represent the trend of the world. ‘era.

China respects US interests and does not seek to challenge or supplant the United States. Along the same lines, the United States should respect China and not harm China’s legitimate rights and interests, he said.

This position, that the United States and China are not in competition with each other, diverges sharply from the American view and, indeed, has implications for China’s own foreign policy.

Washington has made clear it has entered a phase of competition with China, with Blinken laying out the Bidens administrations’ view that Beijing is the most serious long-term challenge to the international order in a radical political discourse l ‘last year.

As such, the United States is taking action to counter what it sees as the Chinese government’s efforts to expand its influence and dismantle a world order with universal values ​​of human rights and democracy.

CNN reporters explain one of the most contentious issues in US-China relations

In recent months, the United States has imposed sanctions on Chinese companies, pushed allies to restrict semiconductor exports to China, rallied other advanced economies to counter Beijing’s economic coercion and reduce risks from supply chains, and signed a new trade agreement with self-governing Taiwan. the democracy that the Chinese Communist Party claims but has never controlled.

Beijing, for its part, has called for a world where there is not one great power but many, who pledge not to interfere in the internal affairs of others, whether they are violations of human rights, political repression or economic development. He sees the United States as holding back China’s growth and interfering in its affairs out of self-interest.

The recognition that the relationship is strategically competitive may necessitate a reassessment of Chinese domestic priorities and resources, according to Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the German Marshall Fund of the US Indo-Pacific Program.

And that has important implications.

The Chinese do not support the US proposal to put in place safeguards to prevent competition from escalating into conflict, she said, adding that, for example, Beijing does not want to make it safer for the US surveillance and reconnaissance in close proximity to China deliberately increasing air and sea risks.

The two sides have experienced multiple dangerous military interactions in recent months, including a near-collision of warships in the Taiwan Strait and a close Chinese interception of a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea. southern.

China broke off talks with US military commanders following a visit to Taiwan last year by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis, and the breakdown in high-level communications raised fears that an incident does not escalate into a conflict.

Blinken was unable to get China’s agreement to restore high-level military communications this week, another deep-rooted stumbling block.

Washington knew full well why, Yang Tao, director general of the ministry’s North American and Oceania affairs department, told reporters late Monday, pointing to unilateral US sanctions.

The United States must first remove the obstacle, Yang said.

Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu has been under US sanction since 2018 for China’s purchase of Russian weapons.

For China, it comes down to respect, according to Shen Dingli, a Chinese foreign policy expert in Shanghai.

China cannot accept the US patronizing us while the Chinese Defense Minister is under US sanctions. We don’t want to admire the United States, we should at least look at each other at eye level, he said.

Before and during Blinkens’ visit, China made it clear who it believes is responsible for the problems in the relationship.

The root cause is the US’s misperception of China, Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi told the visiting American during a meeting on Monday morning.

No progress appears to have been made on the issues at the heart of this controversy, from US relations with Taiwan to the implications of a US view of a competitive relationship.

The two sides indicated they would work together on global challenges such as climate change and drug trafficking, and agreed to keep lines of communication open, according to Washington.

The areas of cooperation cited by Beijing after the meetings this week appear dim compared to those following a friendly and broad conversation between US President Joe Biden and Xi on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali last November.

It was clear the relationship was at a point of instability, Blinken said at a press conference in the Chinese capital on Monday. And both sides have recognized the need to work to stabilize it.

This and a possible visit by Xi to the United States in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit could be enough to ease short-term tensions in the coming months.

But how far this will go to stabilize ties over time remains to be seen.

Talking is the first step and the key to preventing nasty mishaps from escalating into outright conflict, Dexter Tiff Roberts, nonresident senior fellow at the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank.

High-level talks between the two sides, of course, do not equate to resolving the many deep disagreements, nor do they erase the deep distrust that the leaders of each country feel towards the other, he said. he declares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/20/china/blinken-china-visit-xi-jinping-takeaways-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos