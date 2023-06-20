UK mortgage rates are a ticking time bomb





Illustration by Matt Kenyon / Ikon Images

More than 100,000 households each month face rising mortgage payments as mortgage interest rates continue to rise. According to Moneyfacts, the average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage is currently over 6%. At the same time, the value of the home on which these payments are being made is declining. Last month, according to the Nationwide House Price Index, average UK house prices fell 3.4 per cent, the biggest year-over-year decline since May 2009. 12 months to May.

Perhaps that sounds less worrisome than the 6.2% drop recorded during the financial crisis, but it’s important to remember that these are nominal prices. Prices for many other things fell in 2009 (average inflation for that year was negative), but this year they are rising rapidly. That said, the real price of homes measured relative to everything else is actually falling much more steeply.

Nationwides’ chief economist said the headwinds facing the market would intensify in the near term. Britain’s failure to fight inflation is increasing pressure on national mortgages.

At the awards ceremony last November, Rishi Sunak jokingly thanked friends and family, as well as the British bond market, for helping him become prime minister. Audiences laughed as her predecessor, Liz Truss,’s attempt to radically change the British economy was rejected by our government debt investors. Gilt yields (debt service costs) have risen sharply. Truss ended when mortgages, which became more expensive as gilt yields rose, were either withdrawn or re-priced at rates that terrified the Conservatives and their voters.

In the months that followed, Sunak and his prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, took care to portray themselves as market-trusted tech bureaucrats. However, they failed to deliver the results investors needed. Core inflation (a measure that removes fluctuating prices such as energy and food and is considered real inflation) rose in May. The only countries with higher core inflation were Argentina and South Sudan. Investors sold gold again in anticipation of a rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE), and mortgage rates rose again. About 800 mortgage products were withdrawn from the market last week.

Repricing in the UK mortgage market has already been a challenge for many households. About 1.5 million people will need to refinance at higher interest rates this year. Those most at risk are first-time buyers who are convinced to accept fixed-rate mortgages in 2020 or 2021. housing market. After two or five years of fixed-rate payments, these homeowners will see a significant increase in their monthly payments.

The average rate on a two-year fix in September 2021 was 1.2%, at which rate a first-time buyer with a 5% deposit would have paid $879 per month for an average priced property in the UK. Refinancing at the new average of 5.74% over the two-year contract will now cost the buyer $1,431, an increase of 6,624% per year. A 4.5 percentage point increase in mortgage rates since September 2021 is a 63% increase in payments. Sunak and Hunt failed to save homeowners from what Labor calls a Tory mortgage penalty.

Fortunately, most people can afford it. A bank’s mortgage affordability test is designed to find out not only how much buyers can borrow, but also how much escalation in borrowing costs they can afford. Until last year, the Bank of England stipulated that borrowers must be stress-tested to see if they could afford a higher floating rate plus 3 per cent after the lockdown ended.

However, that buffer is much smaller than before. Trade association UK Finance told me that the average household (average-size mortgage) can afford the rate shock of the Bank of England’s (BoE) 12 consecutive hikes and the impact of inflation on household finances.

Watch: Will Dunn interviews Professor Danny Dorling about the mortgage crisis.

The impact of inflation varies from person to person, but for some households it will be too much. UK Finance expects the number of mortgage delinquent households to rise by more than 110,000 for the first time in a decade by the next election. Two scenarios can exacerbate the situation. A recession (usually the main driver of mortgage delinquency) when unemployment rises significantly, or a cold winter when the government isn’t doing enough to reduce energy bills.

However, even if this shock does not materialize, the prospect of higher interest rates over the longer term will mean fewer entrants to the housing market and activity within it. Mortgages will feel the value of their greatest asset diminishing. And because a buy-to-let mortgage reduces the profitability of the landlord, it can also weigh on the renter. Until the next election, housing will represent a higher long-term cost or damaging investment for almost everyone in the UK, and the idea that Liz Truss is to blame will be even more implausible than it is now. The Tory Mortgage Penalty may prove to be Labor’s most effective line.

This article was originally published on June 1, 2023 and has been updated with current information.

