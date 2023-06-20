Japan has signed a key minerals deal with the United States, but is still losing the global race for electric vehicles





Sony Honda Mobility CEO Yasuhide Mizuno speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, October 13, 2022. Sony and Honda’s mobility joint venture unveiled a new prototype electric vehicle in January.

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Japan is gearing up to become a bigger player in the electric vehicle space by signing a critical minerals trade deal with the United States, but it has a lot of catching up to do and resource constraints could slow its progress.

In March, Tokyo signed the U.S.-Japan Critical Minerals Agreement, securing the two countries’ commitment to strengthen supply chains and promote battery technologies for electric vehicles.

Notably, the deal allows minerals from Japan to meet sourcing requirements for U.S. electric vehicle tax credits, unlocking up to $7,500 per vehicle. The United States signed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, which subsidizes domestic production of electric vehicles and batteries.

The critical minerals deal was “negotiated at lightning speed” when similar deals “usually take years,” David Boling, Eurasia Group director for Japan and Asian trade, told CNBC.

Japan urgently wants to meet those demands, but “Japanese automakers have a lot of catching up to do on electric vehicles, if they want to be major players,” said Boling, who was previously a trade negotiator for the Bureau. the United States. Sales representative, working on Japan-related deals.

Play catch-up

Japan is lagging behind in electric vehicles. While Western and Chinese automakers controlled around 90% of the global electric vehicle market in 2022, their Japanese counterparts accounted for less than 5%, Nikkei Asia reported.

But the country’s automakers like Toyota have taken steps to close that gap. New CEO Sato Koji announced at his first press conference that Toyota plans to launch 10 new battery electric vehicle models with 1.5 million annual sales by 2026.

It’s a marked change from last September, when his predecessor Akio Toyoda said the automaker would continue to invest in a variety of electrified vehicles rather than going all-electric or battery-electric. His remarks essentially doubled down on Toyota’s EV strategy at the time, which some investors and environmental groups had criticized as being too conservative.

Sato replaced Toyoda as CEO in April in an effort to “accelerate [Toyota’s] switch to electrification,” according to an official transcript. Toyoda is now president of the company.

Honda also announced plans in April to produce more than 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030, with the ultimate goal of selling only BEVs or hydrogen electric vehicles globally by 2040.

So far, Japanese automakers have focused more on hybrids and hydrogen, Eurasia’s Boling said. Like Toyota, automakers like Honda and Nissan have only recently announced significant expansions to their all-electric vehicle lines. Hybrid electric vehicles still account for 96.8% of new electric vehicle sales in the country, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

But BEVs are the main drivers of growth in the number of electric vehicles on the world’s roads, accounting for more than 70% of total annual growth in 2022, the International Energy Agency reported. Just over 730,000 BEVs were sold in the United States in 2022, representing 43.5% of all EV sales that year, according to data from Argonne National Laboratory.

BEV sales are also growing rapidly in China, rising 60% from 2021 to 4.4 million, the IEA added. The world’s largest electric vehicle market has implemented a wide range of policies to promote electric vehicles in its major cities, the IEA said, such as subsidies for every purchase of a pure electric vehicle.

“Japanese companies have been slow to get out of the starting blocks and may not be able to compete now in this mad race for electric vehicles,” Boling said.

Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Tension

Japan depends on China for critical minerals essential for the production of electric vehicle components. More than 90% of electric vehicles on the market today contain permanent magnet synchronous motors, which use rare earth elements geographically concentrated in China, according to the International Energy Agency.

China refines 90% of these elements as well as 60% to 70% of lithium and cobalt, which are needed to make EV batteries, according to an IEA report. Japan is the largest consumer of rare earth elements, such as dysprosium, outside of China.

“I don’t see any short to medium term future where China isn’t the key global player in the supply chain,” said Kristin Vekasi, associate professor of political science at the University of Maine.

As part of efforts to diversify its electric vehicle supply network outside of China, the Japanese government and major manufacturers are looking for new technologies to reduce reliance on Chinese-sourced materials.

Proterial, formerly known as Hitachi Metals, is working to develop electric vehicle motors that use fewer rare earth metals, Nikkei Asia reported. In 2022, the Japanese government also allocated 6 billion yen ($42.9 million) for a project that explores the extraction of rare earths from deep-sea mud, Nikkei Asia reported.

But finding alternatives to current sources of rare earths will take a lot of time and money, Boling said. “In the meantime, Japan must come to grips with its dependence on China and do all it can to mitigate this risk,” he said.

Develop economic relations

For now, Japan has emphasized economic cooperation as a counterbalance to its dependence on Chinese supply chains for electric vehicles. A senior government official said Japan would promote the development of critical mineral resources with the G-7 and other “like-minded countries”, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has focused on Southeast Asia as part of his foreign policy strategy, inviting Singapore to an outreach meeting of G-7 financial leaders and inviting Indonesia to join at the G-7 meetings in Hiroshima.

Boling, the former trade negotiator, said the latter “stands out” as “a sign of Japan’s goal to develop stronger economic relations with Indonesia on many fronts, including critical minerals.” Indonesia has one of the largest nickel reserves in the world and is expected to contribute 46% of global primary nickel production by 2027, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported. Nickel is an essential component of the lithium-ion battery cells that most electric vehicles use.

The government will also continue to provide direct funding to Japanese-led projects, as state agencies like the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry or the Japan Security Organization have always done. metals and energy. METI will subsidize up to half the cost of smelting and mining development projects by Japanese companies, Nikkei Asia reported in April.

In a sector where “success rates are low,” “state intervention is needed at least in the short term,” Vekasi said.

Government aid and investments can mitigate risks such as the “long horizon” of mining projects, the volatility of mineral prices and the lack of expertise of junior mining companies, Vekasi added.

Japan’s hopes for electric vehicles were the “catalyst” for the critical minerals trade deal with the United States, Boling said. Whether recent moves by automakers and state agencies will realize these ambitions remains to be seen.

