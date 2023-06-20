Will the Bank of England rate hike be enough to calm the UK market?





The Bank of England is set to raise its benchmark interest rate to 4.75% on Thursday to combat inflation problems that have gotten more difficult and sustained over the past month.

The expected quarter-point rise marks the 13th consecutive increase in borrowing costs since the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee began raising rates in December 2021.

Britain’s inflation rate was 8.7% in April, higher than most comparable economies and well above the BoE’s target of 2%. Financial markets increasingly believe that interest rates will only fall if they rise sharply, hurting mortgage lenders in a way not seen since the early 1990s.

This means that long-term cost of living pressures in the UK are now accompanied by a mortgage ticking bomb, with hundreds of thousands of households facing soaring costs as fixed deals end in 2024, ahead of a general election.

The pressure the economic situation has placed on Rishi Sunak and his government intensified as the two-year fixed-rate mortgage rate reached 6 per cent on Monday.

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is also drawing attention for the central bank’s performance in controlling inflation. Over the past six weeks, he has been forced to admit that banks have underestimated short-term inflation and that their forecasting models are not working.

He also ordered an expedited review of forecasts and communications, acknowledging that the bank has lessons to learn from conducting monetary policy.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Traders and economists will listen to what the central bank has to say and look for clues as to how far interest rates will rise.

One of the most important factors in how the bank communicates its decision is the May inflation figure released on Wednesday.

Economists expect the headline CPI inflation rate to fall to 8.5% from 8.7% in April, aided by lower prices, especially diesel. However, core inflation is expected to remain at 6.8%, well above the central bank’s target of 2%.

Strong inflation and wages data over the past month have already changed the interest rate outlook from a financial market perspective.

Official figures last month showed that CPI inflation fell to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March, but the rate far beat the BoE’s internal expectations and showed that underlying inflationary pressures were much stronger than expected. Core inflation, excluding food, energy and alcohol, rose from 6.2% to 6.8% over the same period.

Last week’s wage figures added to the feeling that the BoE didn’t understand pricing, with average earnings growing at a near-record rate of 7.2% between February and April. This showed that there is almost certainly a stronger ratcheting effect between wages and prices in the UK than in other countries.

Traders betting on the future of the BoEs benchmark rate now expect rates to peak at 5.75% by the end of the year, 100 percentage points higher than expected when the MPC met last May 11th.

Bolstered by bad data and market action over the past month, economists have significantly raised interest rate expectations and are more confident than usual that the MPC will raise rates on Thursday.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Bank of America’s UK Economist Robert Wood said: All indicators of continued inflationary pressures that the Bank of England said it would monitor closely were either surprised by the rise or printed to match BoE forecasts.

Pantheon Macro Economics’ chief UK economist, Samuel Tombs, said the April wages and price data left the BoE with little choice to act. He added that it was almost a given that the MPC would raise the bank rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75 per cent on Thursday.

If rate hikes are universally expected, economists, politicians and even mortgage borrowers will want to know how much further the central bank thinks it needs to go on Thursday.

Normally the BoE does not hold a press conference after the June meeting. But the market movement has been so great over the past month that Bailey has been compelled to comment.

If MPC thinks that financial markets have made borrowing too expensive, he may object to expectations of further increases, as he did last November when he said he expected rates to rise less than currently reflected in financial markets.

However, this risks making the bank appear too complacent on inflation and undermining its credibility.

By contrast, if the central bank says little, the lack of guidance could mean that mortgage rates continue to rise, causing unnecessary financial distress to many households and governments and sending the economy into recession.

BoE observers believe the MPC is unlikely to comment on Thursday and will leave in place its current guidance of further rate hikes if there is evidence of sustained inflation.

British economist Bruna Skarica of Morgan Stanley said BoE officials saw no need to raise rates more than 5 per cent, but did not expect a strong backlash against market prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e82b72f5-7540-4733-8875-146d778b7adb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos