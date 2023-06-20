Democratic, Republican team to limit Chinese purchase of US farmland





A pair of bipartisan senators hope to limit China’s ability to buy US farmland and force the US government to consider stripping some Chinese and foreign landowners of their real estate.

In a statement, the senses. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said they were taking action in response to reports that China threatens Americas food supply and poses an even greater national security risk by acquiring American farmland near military installations.

The senators argue that current US law does not provide sufficient oversight of foreign entities that buy farmland and where they buy large swathes of real estate.

Senator Joni Ernst speaking in Boston on June 12, 2023.Scott Eisen/Getty Images

According to the Department of Agriculture, foreign ownership of US land has nearly doubled in the past decade to more than 40 million acres. The most recent Agriculture Department report, released with data through the end of 2021, found Canadian investors owned the most at the time, at 31%, or 12.8 million acres. , while China held just under 1% of all foreign-owned acres, or just over 380,000 acres in total.

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers, many at the state level, have introduced legislation banning foreign ownership of farmland, warning that it could threaten U.S. food security and national security given some purchases are close to US military bases or other sensitive sites and that some purchases are made by individuals or groups with direct ties to the Chinese government.

Ernst and Stabenow’s bill would increase reporting and transparency and strengthen oversight by amending the 1978 Foreign Investment in Agriculture Disclosure Act, which created a nationwide system for collecting ownership information foreign agricultural land.

Senator Debbie Stabenow at the Capitol on May 31, 2023. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The bill would give the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, the authority to consider agricultural and food security concerns in determining whether the purchase of land poses a threat to national security. CFIUS is an interagency committee made up of representatives from the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Treasury, along with a dozen other agencies, that reviews the security implications of foreign investment in the United States. United.

The bill would also provide more staff to the Department of Agriculture, give its secretary and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration the power to review certain land purchases through CFIUS, and create a database. accessible to the public on farmland owned by foreigners.

The Department of Agriculture publishes an annual report on foreign possessions of agricultural land; information is based on reports that have been submitted pursuant to the Foreign Investment in Agriculture Disclosure Act and may not include all land owned or leased by foreigners in the United States

In addition to changing future purchases, the bill also calls for a review of all purchases and leases from the past three years that exceed $5 million or 320 acres of land, and it would require CFIUS to consider retroactively stripping foreign entities of their real estate purchases. .

Food security is national security. China, the number one threat to our countries, is buying the farm and encroaching on land surrounding military bases, said Ernst, who serves on the Senate Armed Services and Agriculture Committees. America needs to know how our foreign adversary was allowed to use loopholes to try to exploit any potential vulnerabilities and assert control over our agricultural industry.”

Stabenow is chair of the Senate agriculture committee.

