



Michael Gove today (Monday 19 June) announced the fulfillment of the 2019 Manifesto pledges.

The Public Entity’s Economic Activities (Foreign Affairs) Act before Congress today makes it clear to Congress and other publicly funded institutions that they focus on providing for the public and do not use taxpayer money to pursue their own foreign affairs. Send message. policy agenda.

Those who break the rules will face significant fines, with ministers able to conduct investigations into suspected violations.

Today’s bill will bring down businesses and organizations, including those associated with Israel. It is targeted by ongoing boycotts by public authorities, causing community tension and, in the case of Israel, increasing anti-Semitism.

Universities, too, have come under pressure from groups seeking to impose their subjective views on foreign policy on public institutions. The goal is often to close rather than open debate and serves to undermine freedom of speech and educational research.

Secretary of State for Level Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove said:

It is wrong that public institutions have wasted taxpayers’ time and money pursuing their own foreign policy agendas. Britain must take a consistent approach to foreign policy set by the British government.

These campaigns not only undermine British foreign policy, but also lead to gruesome anti-Semitic rhetoric and abuses. So we have taken decisive action to stop these destructive policies once and for all.

My message to these organizations is to keep doing your job and focus on reaching the public.

Marie van der Zyl, president of the British Jewish House of Representatives, said:

We are pleased to support the government’s efforts on the Economic Activity of Public Entities (Overseas Matters) Act, which will directly discourage local authorities and other public authorities from targeting Israel unnecessarily and inappropriately.

We appreciate how governments are working to prevent these organizations from shaping their own foreign policy. Too often this deeply divides the local situation and greatly unsettles the local Jewish community.

The UK maintains a well-established sanctions policy. Organizations with links to Russia and Belarus will not benefit from taxpayer money, with Congress still able to end existing contracts with organizations linked to Putin’s savage war machine.

The changes announced today will ensure that the UK is unified in its foreign policy of stopping harmful policies that hinder our diplomacy, including anti-Semitic policies.

The government stands firm in Britain’s long and proud tradition of freedom of expression. The ban does not apply to individuals or private organizations not performing public functions. Nor will we change the UK’s approach to the Middle East peace process or our position on settlements that are illegal under international law.

The bill received widespread support from the Jewish Leadership Council as part of the government’s broader commitment to combat anti-Semitism. This includes the Holocaust Remembrance Act, which seeks to develop a Holocaust Memorial and Learning Center in the Gardens of Victoria Tower, Westminster, to preserve the memory of what happened for ourselves and for all future generations, while trying to understand the lessons it teaches Britain today. included.

The government will work with relevant public authorities and enforcement agencies to implement the ban.

