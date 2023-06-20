US lawmakers urge automakers to reduce reliance on China





WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers will urge the CEOs of Ford Motor (FN) and General Motors (GM.N) to reduce their reliance on Chinese auto parts, particularly electric vehicle batteries, a sources told Reuters on Monday. .

Four lawmakers who serve on the House of Representatives Select Committee on China will travel to Detroit on Tuesday to meet Ford’s Jim Farley and GM’s Mary Barra, the sources said.

Republicans Mike Gallagher and John Moolenaar and Democrats Raja Krishnamoorthi and Haley Stevens also plan to meet with auto supplier executives including BorgWarner (BWA.N), Continental (CONG.DE), Bosch (BOSH.NS), Tenneco and the battery startup Our Next Energy (UN).

The focus on Chinese auto parts comes shortly after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a rare visit to Beijing and hours of meetings produced no major breakthrough.

Ford said Monday that it “shares the committee’s goals of strengthening American competitiveness and establishing electric vehicle supply chains in the United States, and at our meeting tomorrow we plan to share how we are going there.” achieve”.

GM declined to comment on the meeting.

The GM logo is seen at the China headquarters in Shanghai, China August 29, 2022.

Gallagher, who chairs the China committee, raised concerns in April about Tesla’s (TSLA.O) reliance on China, after the company revealed plans to open a Megapack battery factory. in Shanghai.

The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed by President Joe Biden in August aims to wean US production of electric vehicles from Chinese supply chains by imposing new conditions on tax credits for electric vehicles. The new tax credit rules restrict eligibility to only vehicles assembled in North America and establish battery supply rules.

Ford’s deal announced in February to use technology from Chinese battery company CATL (300750.SZ) as part of the automaker’s plan to spend $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan has sparked criticism from some lawmakers.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio has called on the Biden administration to block electric vehicle tax credits for batteries produced using Chinese technology.

Ford has previously said that “manufacturing these batteries here at home is far better than continuing to rely exclusively on foreign imports, as other automakers do.”

Bloomberg News first reported the planned meetings.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker

