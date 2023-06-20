Power outages continue in southern US as heatwave grips TexasExBulletin





Forrest Avenue in the South Highland neighborhood is dark except for streetlights in the early hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023, following a storm, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Henrietta Wildsmith/AP .

Toggle legend Henrietta Wildsmith/AP

Henrietta Wildsmith/AP

AUSTIN, Texas More than 300,000 customers in the southern United States were left without power Monday after devastating weekend storms, leaving residents in search of relief as sweltering temperatures continued to scorch the region.

At least one person in Oklahoma has died due to the extended outages, officials said.

The bulk of the outages occurred in Oklahoma, where heavy storms Saturday night brought winds as strong as 80 mph around Tulsa, according to the National Weather Service. About 165,000 customers in the city still had no power Monday as crews rushed to fix more than 700 broken poles and downed wires, said Amy Brown, spokeswoman for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

One person who used a ventilator died due to the power outage, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said at a city news conference.

Electricity providers have warned that some outages may not be repaired until the end of the week, and Bynum urged residents to keep in mind family and neighbors who rely on electronic medical equipment.

“Please check them out,” he said.

In total, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana had more than 300,000 customers without power as of Monday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

In Louisiana, authorities closed nearly two dozen state offices on Monday due to the risk of severe weather. In addition to the outages, a heat wave continued to bring dangerous triple-digit temperatures to Texas, and parts of the state were under excessive heat warnings that were set to continue through at least Wednesday.

“It was unbearable,” Leigh Johnson, a resident of Mount Vernon, Texas, told Dallas television station KXAS. She hadn’t had power for about three days.

“It’s been awful because it’s like the heat index is so bad that literally we have to sit in the cold baths to cool off. Our animals too, we have to put them in the tub just to keep them from to have heat stroke, it was so bad,” she said.

About 4,000 customers were also still waiting for power to return to the Texas town of Perryton after a devastating tornado ripped through last week.

The power outages also extended to Mississippi, where some people struggled to get medicine after the power forced the closure of pharmacies and grocery stores, according to WLBT-TV. As crews worked to restore power in Mississippi, multiple tornadoes swept through the state overnight Monday through Monday, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen.

