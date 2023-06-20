Rwanda is not a haven for British asylum seekers | opinion





On another World Refugee Day, the British government seems determined to overcome all remaining legal hurdles to begin sending asylum seekers to my home country, Rwanda.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently argued that Rwanda has a track record of successfully resettling and integrating refugees and asylum seekers, arguing that our country can comfortably accommodate anyone seeking refuge in the UK.

However, Rwanda itself creates thousands of refugees each year, and the Rwandan government has yet to guarantee a safe environment for Rwandan refugees who have settled around the world to return home.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), approximately 12,838 Rwandans fled Rwanda in 2021 alone, seeking asylum elsewhere. And this tragic trend is not a recent one. Even before Rwanda’s independence in 1962, many Rwandans had to seek safety abroad.

For example, the 1959 Rwandan Revolution deported some 300,000 Rwandans to neighboring Tanzania, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (then Zare), and Uganda. Just 10 years later, a coup in 1973 forced an additional 40,000 people to flee the country.

The 1973 coup that brought Juvnal Habyarimana to power transformed Rwanda into a one-party state. For more than 20 years, the party has won one election after another with close to 100% of the vote, with the Speaker remaining in power as the sole presidential candidate.

During this period, Rwanda was praised for its economic achievements, good relations with the region, and overall stability, but it was also widely criticized for its human rights violations and lack of democracy. During these two decades, the Habyarimana administration did little to bring home the thousands of refugees who left in 1959 and 1973.

In 1990, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), an armed group made up of descendants of those who fled Rwanda in the aftermath of the 1959 revolution, launched an attack on Rwanda. The country finally returned to a multi-party system in 1991 and in 1993 the Habyarimanas government reached a fragile peace agreement with the RPF. By then, the number of Rwandan refugees and unidentified Rwandans living in neighboring countries had reached at least 600,000.

But hopes of a solution to the refugee problem were shattered in 1994 when Habyarimana was assassinated. The resulting civil war culminated in the genocide of the Tutsis and forced an estimated 1.75 million additional Rwandans to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

The RPF, led by Paul Kagame, eventually defeated government forces and took control of Rwanda. After this victory, about 700,000 Rwandan refugees (mostly those who fled Rwanda, including children born in exile during the 1959 revolution) returned to Rwanda.

Unlike Rwanda’s previous governments, the RPF administration led by Kagame is determined to bring all Rwandan refugees home using soft or hard power at all costs.

In 1996, as part of the Alliance for Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo (AFDL) coalition, Rwandan forces invaded the DRC and fought Rwandan forces who fled there after the 1994 genocide. During the conflict, a camp holding Rwandan refugees was directly attacked, and the UN reported that thousands of Rwandan refugees and Congolese nationals were killed in the process. An estimated 750,000 Rwandan refugees have returned to Rwanda as a result of the conflict. Some of the survivors still live in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while others have fled to southern Africa and countries outside the African continent. They all have horrific memories of state violence.

Since then, the Rwandan government has signed voluntary repatriation agreements with governments of African countries that accept Rwandan refugees, such as Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, to bring refugees back to their home countries.

In 2009, to encourage repatriation, the Rwandan government persuaded the United Nations to end the refugee status of Rwandans who had left Rwanda before November 1998. The decision came into effect in June 2013, providing more incentives for Rwandans abroad to return. Initiatives such as Come and See and Rwanda Day have also been launched from various countries to encourage Rwandan refugees to return home.

But despite all these efforts, the number of Rwandan refugees in Africa and beyond remains alarmingly high. According to UNHCR’s most recent figures, there are still more than 200,000 Rwandan refugees in the DRC, about 24,000 in Uganda, about 10,000 in the Republic of the Congo, about 6,000 in Zambia, about 4,000 in Mozambique, and about 10,000. 4,000 in Malawi and over 2,000 in Kenya.

There are plausible reasons why many Rwandan refugees do not want to return to their home country or do not feel safe enough.

The harrowing memories of the civil war, the genocide of the Tutsis and the refugees killed by government forces in the DRC are still fresh in the minds of many Rwandan refugees, and in the absence of a comprehensive policy of reconciliation, they have little reason to want to leave Rwanda. Return to Rwanda.

Moreover, persistent poverty and severe inequality combined with widespread political persecution and oppression are not only frustrating the return of existing refugees, but also forcing more Rwandans to leave the country and seek safety elsewhere.

Rwanda’s human rights record is not hidden from the world. Freedom House has rated Rwanda as a non-free country for years in its prestigious World of Freedom Report. Respected international NGOs have regularly criticized the country’s civil liberties and political rights. The persecution of dissidents and perceived dissidents in and outside Rwanda has made international headlines several times before.

I personally know how anyone who challenges (or is perceived to be) challenging the government’s policies and narratives is persecuted and labeled as an enemy of the state seeking to destabilize Rwanda.

I voluntarily returned to Rwanda in 2010 from exile in the Netherlands.

I hoped to register my political party and run for president later that year. However, I was dragged into a politically motivated judicial process and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Even when the African Court of Human Rights acquitted my name on appeal, the Rwandan government refused to recognize the court order.

After eight years in prison, five of them in solitary confinement, I was eventually released in 2018 by the grace of the President. However, I still cannot register a political party and therefore cannot exercise the most basic political rights in my country.

My story, and the stories of others who have gone through similar experiences, or worse, to challenge the government, is undoubtedly one of the reasons many Rwandan refugees do not want to return home.

Indeed, refugees are a challenge to Rwanda’s ruling party in Africa and beyond.

For example, some Rwandan refugees formed an armed group called the Democratic Army for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) in the eastern DRC at the turn of the century and are still actively working to take over Rwanda. The Rwandan army has launched several military operations against the group on Congo soil. Despite numerous successful operations against the group and the arrest of several prominent leaders of the group, the Rwandan government still regards the FDLR as a serious threat to Rwandan security.

In addition to armed groups formed by Rwandan refugees operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, there are political groups founded by Rwandan refugees who oppose Rwanda’s current ruling party and agitate for more political freedom in the country. Members of this group work to increase political inclusivity in Rwanda and put pressure on the government to allow them a safe return so that they can exercise their political rights without restrictions in their home country. So far, despite claims that all Rwandans want to return home, Rwandan’s ruling party has not offered any political guarantees to these potential returnees. Instead, the Rwandan government claims these political groups have links to armed dissident groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also accused Burundi and Uganda of backing these groups, raising tensions in an already volatile region.

Since last May, the government of Rwanda has been holding talks with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and UNHCR to pave the way for the voluntary repatriation of Congolese and Rwandan refugees held in both countries. The goal of the dialogue is to ensure that all refugees voluntarily return home safely and with dignity.

While these efforts are certainly commendable, it is important to emphasize that in the case of Rwanda, United Nations or government-led attempts to address the deeply entrenched refugee problem have not come to fruition in the past.

If Rwanda is to welcome all its citizens into its borders, end violence in Rwanda and the DRC, and emerge as a stable and democratic country that can truly welcome asylum seekers from around the world, the government must address the following key issues: . Rwandans refuse to return home and run away.

Above all, we must take the necessary steps to separate Rwandan politics from violence. All social and political incentives for dissident groups to take up arms or engage in politics in exile must be removed.

To achieve this, the Rwandan government must initiate an inclusive and open dialogue, especially with Rwandan refugees. This dialogue should ensure Rwanda’s political inclusion, respect for human rights and rule of law, and draft governance reforms that all stakeholders can support. Rwanda’s development partners, such as the UK, should encourage and support such a process.

It doesn’t make sense for Rwanda to welcome asylum seekers from the UK. Rwanda has not dealt with the internal problems that make it displaced.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

