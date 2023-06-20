International
State Representative Julie Johnson runs for U.S. Representative Colin Allreds’ seat
State Representative Julie Johnson, D-Carrollton, announced Tuesday that she is running to replace U.S. Representative Colin Allred, D-Dallas, kicking off her campaign with a major show of support from within her party.
In an announcement video, Johnson highlighted her background as an LGBTQ Texan, mother, attorney and state legislator who ousted a Republican in 2018.
From every table, from the kitchen to the courtroom and the Texas Legislature, I already know how to get the job done and win the toughest battles, Johnson said, adding that she is showing up to overthrow the situation in Washington and make the government work for you. .
Johnson joins a crowded Democratic primary to succeed Allred, who gives up his solidly blue seat to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz next year. Other Democrats who have announced campaigns include Dallas trauma surgeon Brian Williams, Dallas civil rights attorney Justin Moore and former North Texas congressional candidates Sandeep Srivastava and Jan McDowell.
Johnson’s campaign is long overdue and it begins with a list of notable endorsers. They include the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers; the human rights campaign; State Representatives Venton Jones of Dallas and Donna Howard of Austin; and U.S. Representatives Ritchie Torres of New York and Mark Takano of California. Torres and Takano are co-chairs of the Congressional Equality Caucus.
Johnson also assembled a finance committee with more than 60 members. Its president is Morgan Cox, chairman of the board of the Dallas-based Human Rights Campaign.
Johnson appears to be the only Democratic member of the Legislative Assembly who will run for the seat. Some others from the area, such as representatives Rhetta Bowers and Ana Maria Ramos, have already ruled out running.
Johnson’s decision to run for Congress opens his seat at the State House in northwest Dallas County. Shortly after Johnson announced her campaign for Congress, Dallas attorney Cassandra Hernandez announced she would run to succeed Johnson in the Democrat-favored Texas House District 115. Hernandez ran for a neighboring State House district last year, losing in a runoff of the Democratic primaries.
Disclosure: Human Rights Campaign and Texas AFT financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list here.
