The Untold Story of the Russian Oligarch and His US Citizen Wife





Boris and Karina Rotenberg.

Getty Images In 2014, the United States sanctioned Boris Rotenberg, an oligarch linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It took another eight years before his wife Karinaa, an American citizen, was targeted by sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In April 2015, lawyers working for the wife of a Russian oligarch hit a dead end. Karina Rotenberg, a wealthy Russian-American socialite based in Monaco, was trying to buy a house in Europe. But her husband Boris Rotenberg, a billionaire oligarch, had been sanctioned by the United States nine months earlier, imposing an asset freeze and a travel ban.

Complicating matters for Boris was the fact that Karina, who had moved to the United States aged 18 as an asylum seeker, was an American citizen. The Rotenbergs had hired US attorneys to ensure that the transaction would not violate US sanctions and tax laws. One of the Russian lawyers then emailed the American lawyers asking if an alternative method where Boris gave the funds to Karina in rubles in Russia would change the penalties and tax implications for the couple.

The answer: The penalties for a US citizen who violates the sanctions at issue here are extremely severe.

These emails, part of a leak of over 50,000 records sent between 2013 and 2020 by a Russian management company that worked for Boris and his brother Arkady, were obtained by Russian investigative outlet IStories and the draft report on organized crime and corruption by a source who is not identified for their safety. The documents were shared with 15 other news outlets, including Forbes, in a collaborative investigation dubbed the Rotenberg Files. The Rotenbergs did not respond to requests for comment, and their attorneys declined to comment.

Boris and his brother, Arkady Vladimir Putin, a former judo training partner, built their fortunes in construction, partnering with several infrastructure companies and a bank. The two brothers were sanctioned in March 2014, when the US Treasury Department alleged that they “provided support for Putin’s pet projects by receiving and performing high-priced contracts” and “amassed enormous wealth during the years of Putin’s reign in Russia”.

The leaked documents include Karinas’ travel details on a US passport and a W-9 tax form filed with the Internal Revenue Service, confirming his US citizenship. It is unclear when Karina, who was born in St. Petersburg, became a naturalized citizen. She applied for citizenship in 2003, according to court records of a 2007 lawsuit she filed against the FBI, where she claimed the agency delayed completing a name check required for his naturalization. (The complaint was later withdrawn and dismissed.) A source who asked to remain anonymous told Forbes that by the time she divorced her ex-husband in 2008, before marrying Boris, she was already a citizen.

The files also show how Karina, 44, played a key role in her husband’s attempts to transfer his assets in a bid to circumvent sanctions in the years after he was targeted. Yet it took another eight years until March 2022, a week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to sanction Karina. When it finally did, the Treasury Department sanctions notice simply described her as Boris’s wife and a Russian citizen, and the department did not respond to questions about why Karina n had not been sanctioned earlier. (That did not identify her as a U.S. citizen.)

According to sanctions experts, Karina’s US citizenship may have contributed to the delay. “OFAC will be much more reluctant to sanction an American person. That’s a pretty big step,” a former senior US sanctions official told Forbes. ensue.” Adds Collin Hunt, a former intelligence analyst at OFAC: “It gets really complicated and really messy when it comes to applying the sanctions law as it applies to American citizens.”

Still, the Rotenbergs worked for years to find ways around the sanctions. They asked their American lawyers from 2015, when the family lived in Monaco, how Boris could financially support Karina and their children despite the sanctions. A memorandum prepared by the lawyers, included in the leaked documents, shows how one solution would have been to apply for a license from OFAC, but they also noted that such licenses are almost never granted and recommended not to do so because this would make it more likely that OFAC would target Karina herself.

In 2019, the Rotenbergs tried again, hiring another US law firm to find a solution. The documents show that the company advises on two hypothetical situations: one in which Karina bought 100% of a Maltese company which owned property in Spain, and another in which she transferred 20% of her stake to a Monegasque company to a citizen of a country. in the European Union. The hypotheses appear to refer to a Maltese company which Boris used to acquire a villa in Spain for around $10 million in 2014, and a Monegasque company co-owned by Boris and Karina which owned property in France. The attorney declined to comment on his work for the Rotenbergs.

The Rotenbergs also own two properties in the United States: a five-bed, five-bathroom mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, worth an estimated $3 million, which Boris bought in 2008; and a condo in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, worth an estimated $300,000, which Karina acquired in 2001, while a student at American Intercontinental University Atlanta.

While Boris was sanctioned by the United States in 2014, it was not until April 2022 that the European Union imposed sanctions on him. Boris is also a Finnish citizen, an EU member, which may have made it more difficult for the EU to sanction him, a situation similar to Karina’s in the US. Ultimately, the couple’s efforts failed. Both under sanctions, they are not allowed to travel to the EU and their luxury real estate empire in France and Georgia is frozen.

