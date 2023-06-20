Three UK supermarkets sell antibiotic-treated chickens linked to deadly superbug outbreak





ITV News found Asda, Iceland and Lidl were buying chickens from Polish producers despite serious health warnings, reports Dan Hewitt.

Three of Britain’s biggest supermarkets are sourcing antibiotic-treated chickens from poultry producers in Poland linked to the spread of the deadly superbug.

According to research by ITV News, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism and The Guardian, Asda, Iceland and Lidl purchase frozen chicken products from Europe’s leading meat supplier SuperDrob, which in 2015 was responsible for an outbreak of antibiotic-resistant Salmonella. Found it. In 2020, 5 people died and around 1,300 were infected in the UK.

According to a letter obtained in December 2020 from the UK Veterinary Office Christine Middlemiss through a Freedom of Information request to a Polish veterinarian, her investigation is now open to frozen raw breaded chicken products imported from Poland and certain poultry producers. said the outbreak was firmly linked. In Poland, SuperDrob is named as a company in letters.

SuperDrob commercials. Credit: ITV News

After two and a half years, we tested waste samples collected from several poultry farms in different parts of Poland that produce chickens for SuperDrob to determine if the chickens were being given antibiotics.

The samples tested positive for bacteria, including Escherichia coli, which causes food poisoning in humans, and is resistant to fluoroquinolones, the same group of antibiotics used in humans to treat life-threatening infections.

The tests were conducted at the University of Oxford by Tim Walsh, a professor of medical microbiology, and his team. He told ITV News that it is very concerning that the same antibiotics used to treat human disease are still being used on animals.

He said there is a direct link between antibiotic use on farms and resistance developing, and then what happens in the population.

We found resistance to enrofloxacin, and then we develop resistance to a very similar drug we use in humans called ciprofloxacin. Therefore, the use of enrofloxacin on farms can actually mediate resistance to human antibiotics, which is very important.

“We know this shouldn’t happen, but unfortunately it seems to continue.

The sample also tested positive for colistin. An antibiotic of last resort used to treat very serious infections in humans.

Colistin by itself should be banned for use in animals, argues Professor Walsh.

He likened the rise in antibiotic resistance to a slow-approaching tsunami that all of humanity is facing at gunpoint.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antibiotic resistance to be the greatest global public health threat, directly killing more than 1.2 million people and killing 5 million in 2019.

We tested waste samples collected from poultry farms in Poland that produce chickens for SuperDrob. Credit: ITV News

The United Nations estimates that by 2050, resistance to superbugs and related forms of antibiotics could kill up to 10 million people, which matches the number of cancer deaths worldwide per year.

As a result, the use of antibiotics in agriculture must follow strict rules.

Last year, the European Union banned the excessive and routine use of antibiotics on farm animals as compensation for the unsanitary cramped conditions in factory farms where diseases such as salmonella and E. coli could easily spread.

The new regulations mean that only sick individual animals can be given antibiotics.

SuperDrob said the antibiotics are used on chickens and the company doesn’t object to using the same group of antibiotics used to treat human infections.

A spokesperson said: SuperDrob has imposed a year-over-year reduction policy of at least 10% to phase out the use of Enrofloxacin and Colistin in poultry processing by the end of 2025. This policy was launched in 2020 and SuperDrob has achieved a minimum reduction each year.

Antibiotics are used on SuperDrobs farms or on Supplier’s farms only if (1) recommended by a veterinarian and (2) justified by the presence of a disease and administration of antibiotics can achieve therapeutic success. The entire course of treatment is recommended, supervised and coordinated by government veterinarians based on knowledge, case analysis and test results.

SuperDrob declined to comment on the 2020 salmonella outbreak.

Chicken products from UK supermarkets supplied by SuperDrob

TGI Fridays’ Chicken Louisiana Hot Mess (Iceland Only) ‘TGI Fridays’ Crispy Nashville Style Chicken Wings (Iceland Only) Icelandic Chicken Wings ‘Hot & Spicy’ Icelandic Chicken Kiev ‘Cheese & Ham’ Icelandic Chicken Kiev ‘Garlic & Herb Butter’ Iceland Boneless Chicken Leg Burger ‘Southern Fried’ Icelandic Chicken Cybite ‘Southern Fried’ Icelandic Chicken Popsters ‘Southern Fried’ Asda – Southern Fried Chicken Breast Strip Asda – Hot and Spicy Chicken Breast Strip Asda – Crispy Chicken Breast Strip Asda – Southern Fried Chicken Breast BurgersAsda – Hot Spicy Chicken Breast BurgersAsda – Chicken BitesLidl – Red Hen Breaded Chicken Pops

Asda, which sells a range of frozen chicken products sourced from SuperDrob, told ITV News: Asda works closely with all suppliers to promote responsible use of antibiotics. All of our frozen poultry products from outside the UK are only imported after undergoing rigorous safety and quality checks and all products are labeled with proven cooking instructions.

“After an increase in salmonella cases in 2020 and 2021, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) recommended that consumers make sure they are following the on-pack cooking method, which was identified as one of the reasons for the spike in cases at the time.

An Icelandic spokesperson said the supermarket had independently verified that its products were safe to eat and comply with all UK regulations.

They added: Due to the Salmonella risk assessment, we worked closely with our suppliers and UK Food Standards Agency in 2020 to temporarily withdraw the product, along with other retailers. There is currently no cause for concern in the supply chain.

Lidl also said food safety and animal welfare are both business priorities, adding: .

Joanna Nash’s parents Steve and Norah now campaign for higher standards of food safety. Credit: ITV News

“Lidl recognizes the importance of antibiotics within veterinary medicine and for the treatment of individual sick animals, but their use is permitted only in emergencies and within the framework of legal requirements. Precautionary measures are prohibited.

TGI Fridays brand products in Iceland are owned and distributed by TGI Fridays in the USA.

We reached out to TGI Fridays US for comment. They didn’t respond.

Superbugs aren’t just a problem of the future. In a separate incident unrelated to the SuperDrob chicken, Joanna Nash was 6 years old when she became extremely unwell after eating meat contaminated with the superbug E. coli.

Despite receiving treatment, she died nine days later.

Joanna was a bright, lively little girl who always played soccer and loved life, her mother Norah Nash told ITV News.

They couldn’t treat her with antibiotics.

It affected her brain, kidneys, every part of her body and later every part of her body was affected so she could donate anything.

Joanna’s dad, Steve, now campaigns for higher standards of food safety.

The idea of ​​antibiotic resistance has been known for quite some time, Steve said.

he added. We know there is a problem, but we need to fix it. Ignore it and it won’t go away.

Kath Dalmeny, CEO of food and agriculture campaign group Sustain, agrees that the issue is not being addressed with sufficient urgency.

She said: It’s really, really troubling to hear about antibiotics being used that are so important to treat human disease.

“If you waste (antibiotics) on animal production because you can’t give chickens extra space, you’re losing the ability of antibiotics to fight everyday infections.

A broken leg can lead to infection and death. You may no longer be able to safely perform a caesarean section in the future.

If you would like to contact us about this or any other story, please email [email protected].

