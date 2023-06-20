Taylor Swift Eras Tour: How to Get Tickets for Newly Announced UK Dates





The UK and Ireland will see massive doses of Taylor Swift on the European leg of the ongoing Eras tour.

The 12-time Grammy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 20) to announce 50 new international destinations from the tour, which kicked off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

Excuse me hello I have something to say, Swift, 33, wrote in the caption.

We look forward to seeing many of you on The Eras Tour next year on these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for registration, pre-sale and sales details!!

The anti-hero singer will kick off her UK tour on 7 June 2024 with two nights in Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield Stadium.

Shell will then travel to Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium for two nights from 14 June. Cardiff will receive a Swift Mania Night at the Principality Stadium on 18 June.

Shell next hit London’s Wembley Stadium for two nights from 21 June. Finally she arrives in Dublin for two nights at the Aviva Stadium from 28 June.

Fans in London, however, will have another chance to see the pop megastar, as Swift will return to the UK capital for two more nights at Wembley on 16 and 17 August to complete the tour.

European fans will want a smoother ticketing process than the US.

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale to the general public on November 18 last year. However, the pre-sale confirmed on November 15th caused a crash on the Ticketmaster website due to historically unprecedented demand.

Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmasters, said at a congressional hearing about the handling of the singer’s ticket sales, it should have done a better job with the staggering sales over a longer period.

We apologize to our fans. My apologies to Ms Swift. “We must do better and we will do better,” said Live Nation president Joe Berchtold.

It’s been five years since Swift’s last tour, after her Lover Fest tour planned for 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. During that time, she added four albums to her family albums: 2019s Lover, 2020s Folklore and Evermore, and 2022s Midnights.

At the same time, she is re-recording her first six albums as part of a plan to get her master recordings back following a public battle with her former record label.

The Independents critic Kelsey Barnes wrote in a five-star review from Arizona:

In a setlist of 44 songs spanning 3 hours and 15 minutes, she shows why the concept of time is essential to her. Each chapter marks a specific shift in her artistry.

You can register your tickets for Swifts international tour dates here.

