USA Women’s World Cup roster will reflect team in transition





Here’s a phrase you see every four years: USA are the favorites to win the Women’s World Cup.

Why shouldn’t the public believe the hype this time?

USA’s summary is best in class: the team will travel to this summer tournament in Australia and New Zealand as the world’s No.1 ranked women’s soccer team and two-time defending champions . And unlike any other women’s World Cup team, they have four tiny gold stars stitched above their shirt crest to show the pedigree of programs from four World Cup titles. When the tournament begins next month, the Americans will arrive with a roster studded with nearly 10 players who have already lifted the trophy.

But knowing what it takes to win and doing it with one of the youngest and most inexperienced teams the United States has ever brought to the World Cup are very different things. It is likely that more than half of the roster will be World Cup rookies. And the team must find a way to play their best, even without their respected team captain and most dangerous striker.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski has spent the last few years trying to rebuild his squad as this tournament looms, weeding out veterans and introducing new talent in a bid to build a team he believes can win this summer and succeed in the future.

His federation, his players and their fans hope he has it all figured out. Because he and the team are now out of time.

Andonovski, who coached the team to a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will name the squad roster on Wednesday, and he’s expected to include some surprises. He already has a few: Last week he lost his captain, defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who was ruled out with a lingering foot injury. An injury long ago also cost him the services of Sam Mewis, a midfielder for the 2019 World Cup champions, and more recently the presence of two valuable attacking options, Mallory Swanson, who seemed to be hitting his prime at the time. ideal, and Catarina Macario. .

Who goes there? Stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe are expected to make the squad, bringing their experience from the previous three World Cups and their seriousness as two of the most famous and outspoken female athletes in the world. Another likely choice would be Rose Lavelle, the midfielder who was the star of the 2019 tournament after making scoring too easy, including when she appeared to dribble casually across midfield in the final to score the last team goal.

New stars include 22-year-old Sophia Smith, who was the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player last year, and Trinity Rodman, the 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year and daughter of Dennis. Rodman, the former NBA All-Star. .

The Americans’ first game is July 22 against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand at 9 p.m. Eastern on July 21. It will be followed by the team’s biggest match since the last World Cup: a rematch with the other 2019 finalists, the Netherlands, which will likely give the winner a much easier path into the knockout stage. .

Andonovski may have surprised himself with some of the names he wrote. But as with several other top teams, injuries have forced him to change his plans in recent months.

Sauerbrunn, 38, announced last week that she would miss the World Cup with a foot injury. She was not only a fierce central defender for years, but also a revered role model for her teammates: the Zen team master of confidence and composure, not to mention the anchor of her back line as she won both recent World Cups.

His announcement came just weeks after Swanson, the light-footed striker who had been Andonovski’s most dangerous striker this year, tore the patellar tendon in his left knee. Other players with World Cup experience, including Mewis, Abby Dahlkemper, Christen Press and Tobin Heath, have been injured or are still returning from surgery. Macario simply ran out of time to get back into shape after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee last year while playing in France.

There will, however, be plenty of familiar and experienced players when Andonovski and his team gather for a training camp next week in California. Julie Ertz, 10 months after having a baby, returned directly to the team’s midfield. Crystal Dunn, who gave birth to a son 13 months ago, is also expected to be back. Kelley OHara, who was injured earlier in the year, is expected to be heading to her fourth World Cup appearance, and Emily Sonnett is expected to play her second. Lavelle and Lindsey Horan could offer a familiar combination of grit and flash in midfield.

Casual fans will have to learn new names at the same time, however. On her World Cup debut, Naomi Girma, a 23-year-old San Diego Wave defender, former Stanford team captain and daughter of Ethiopian immigrants, could be in the running to replace Sauerbrunn. And three young forwards Smith, Rodman and Alyssa Thompson have what it takes to push Morgan, Rapinoe and Lynn Williams up front.

Thompson, 18, was called up after Swanson’s injury; she is expected to become the youngest American soccer player to appear at a World Cup since at least 2007. The first pick in the NWSL draft last year, she has the energy, skills and phenomenal speed to be a player generational. But she also just graduated from high school.

With all the new players mixed in with the old ones, it remains to be seen if the team that will come to New Zealand will have the swagger of the previous ones. The teams’ preeminence in women’s football has been threatened by the increasing investment and growing power of their rivals in Europe. Last fall, the United States lost three straight games for the first time since 1993.

That the defeats came against three European opponents, Germany, England and Spain, was an unequivocal message to foreigners that the United States are still among the favourites. But its margin may be thinner than ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/20/sports/soccer/us-womens-world-cup-roster.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos