



Some of the most severe increases in ocean heat on the planet are occurring in the waters surrounding Britain and Ireland. Satellite measurements show that water temperatures in certain areas are above average at this time of year.

Coastal areas on the east coast of England, from Durham to Aberdeen and on the north-west coast of Ireland are particularly warm. The map shows sea surface temperatures as of June 18, 2023 compared to long-term (1981-2016) averages.

Satellite data shows that sea surface temperatures in the North Sea are more than 5°C above average at this time of year. Temperature anomalies are extreme in the Baltic Sea, more than 8C above average.

Craig Donlon, head of ESA’s Earth Surface and Interior Section, explains that current ocean heat waves are classified as extreme category IV/V ocean heat waves, which are extremely rare at this time of year.

Ocean heat waves are caused by a combination of atmospheric and oceanographic processes. Sustained high temperatures can cause mass death of fish and other marine life. Oceanic heat waves are also linked to more extreme weather events, making them more intense and longer lasting.

Warming of the oceans around the UK is consistent with a global trend of rising air and ocean surface temperatures in recent months. Data from the Met Office dating back to 1850 shows that both April and May 2023 saw global sea surface temperatures hit record highs.

These elevated temperatures are associated with a series of extreme heatwaves worldwide that contribute to record-breaking wildfires in Canada, heatwaves in China and Siberia, and reduced sea ice extent in Antarctica.

June 2023 is also set to reach record heatwave levels. According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the first 11 of June was the hottest day ever recorded around this time globally. This is the first time global temperatures have exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C during the month of June.

Current high temperatures are expected to be temporary, but experts expect more temperature records to be broken in the coming months due to Pacific warming associated with the development of El Niño. Scientists are already predicting that 2024 will be the hottest year on record.

Craig Donlon said: “Extreme Marine Heatwaves are not an everyday event in UK waters. Satellite data, along with terrestrial data, provide insights into the stress on marine ecosystems, their impact on industries such as aquaculture and fishing, modifications of local wind patterns and the potential for them to occur. It is possible to document the effects of this oceanic heat wave, including rainfall events that are phosphorus later.

What is important to realize is that significant warming is also evident in the tropical Pacific as part of the current El Niño system, which involves widespread surface ocean warming in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

This is a really surprising global situation because at this point, any additional surface heating we see will eventually mix into the ocean plume. Some of this excess heat will enter the Arctic Ocean via ocean currents through Fram Strait and the Norwegian Sea, further exacerbating the loss of Arctic sea ice. We will closely monitor how all these aspects develop with great interest.

