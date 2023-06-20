Missing Titanic submarine has less than 40 hours of air time, US says





A submarine that went missing while ferrying five people to the wreckage of the Titanic still has less than 40 hours of breathable air on Tuesday night as the US Coast Guard says search efforts continue. The submarine had a maximum of about 96 hours of oxygen on board, officials said.

A Canadian research vessel lost contact with the submersible during a dive on Sunday morning about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and US and Canadian authorities have been searching for it.

Coastguard Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that ‘about 40 hours of breathable air remaining’ was an estimate based on the original 96 hours of oxygen available. of the ship.

Chief Petty Officer Robert Simpson, a Coast Guard spokesman, said there would be no “hard and fast” transition from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation when those hours are elapsed, saying there were several factors that could prolong the search.

Frederick said authorities were working around the clock to search the Atlantic for the missing submarine, calling the effort “an incredibly complex operation”.

“We will do everything in our power to effect a rescue,” Frederick said. “…There is a press effort all over the pitch to get the equipment on site as quickly as possible.”

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman, British explorer Hamish Harding and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were on board, along with Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the American company that has planned the trip.

If the submarine is found in time, Frederick said it’s hard to describe exactly what a rescue on the high seas would entail.

“It’s a question that the experts then have to consider what is the best course of action to recover the submarine, but I think it will depend on that particular situation,” he said.

The Coast Guard said the last recorded communication from the submarine was about an hour and 45 minutes into Sunday’s dive.

Since the submarine went missing, the Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, US Navy and Air National Guard have searched a combined area of ​​approximately 7,600 square miles, an area larger than the state of Connecticut, Frederick said.

This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible.

Search efforts continued Monday night and Tuesday, he said. A pipelay vessel arrived at the search area on Tuesday and sent a remotely operated vehicle through the water to search for the submarine at its last known position.

With search flights scheduled to fly over the area throughout the day, a Canadian Coast Guard vessel was expected to arrive Tuesday evening, Frederick said. Several other Canadian ships and a US Coast Guard were en route to the area.

The US Navy was working to deploy military assets to help with the search, Frederick said.

