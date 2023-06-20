Why is UK inflation worse than other major economies? | inflation





Inflation in the UK is expected to remain stubbornly high in May, despite a series of forecasts earlier this year predicting a sharp decline in response to plummeting energy prices.

The UK’s consumer price index (CPI) fell slightly to 8.4% from 8.7% in April last month, official figures are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Although inflation has fallen from its peak of 11.1 percent in October last year, household debt is still rising at a low rate. Supermarket inflation eased to its lowest level this year, but remains at its sixth highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

Recently, Goldman Sachs predicted in March that UK inflation could fall quickly to below 2% by the end of 2023 over the summer and autumn.

The majority view was that if Europe’s major economies could cope without Russian gas and wholesale gas prices collapsed, all G7 countries would enjoy an inflationary dividend. In January, the price of gas per kilowatt-hour fell to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

In the United States, the impact of falling energy prices was greater. Inflation fell to 4% from last summer’s peak of 9.1%. Canada benefits from a 4% inflation rate, while Japan’s consumer spending rose 3.4% in April.

Inflation in Germany fell to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April, and in France to 6% from 6.9% last month.

And the Eurozone average inflation rate softened more than expected in May, falling from 7% to 6.1% year-over-year, with Italy an outlier after posting a rate of 8%.

Lower petrol and petrol prices meant that energy reduced inflation across the eurozone by 1.8%.

What sets the UK apart is its labor market as it struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit visa regulations and the decision of many older workers to leave the job market.

In France, worker participation rates are higher than before the pandemic. That is, a higher percentage of people of working age have a job or are registered for work. In the UK, reduced participation rates are driving up wages and continuing to put pressure on prices.

The UK also imports more than 50% of its food, much of it from the EU, and has been found to be severely affected by rising raw material costs. Food prices rose by more than 18% over most of the year, pushing the UK’s overall inflation rate higher than its rivals.

Subsidies from other countries also played a role in containing inflation. France, for example, capped energy prices last year and lifted the cap only when prices fell in the spring, avoiding a large increase in consumer bills.

More recently, Germany introduced 49 regional public transport tickets, which economists subtracted 0.1 percentage points from Eurozone inflation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jun/20/how-uk-inflation-compares-with-other-major-economies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos