US rejects asylum seekers at much higher rates under new Biden policy





A new Biden administration policy has dramatically reduced the percentage of southern border migrants who enter the United States and are allowed to seek asylum, according to figures revealed in legal documents obtained by The Times. Without these new limits on asylum, border crossings could overwhelm cities and local resources, a Department of Homeland Security official warned in federal court in a filing this month.

The new asylum policy is the centerpiece of the Biden administration’s border efforts.

Under the new rules, people who cross a third country to get to the United States and do not seek protection there are presumed ineligible for asylum. Only people who enter the United States without permission are subject to this new restriction.

The number of single adult migrants able to pass initial border checks fell from 83% to 46% under the new policy, the Biden administration said in the court filing. The 83% rate refers to the first asylum checks between 2014 and 2019; the new data covers the period from May 12, the first full day of the new policy, until June 13.

Since the expiration of Title 42 rules that allowed border agents to quickly turn back migrants at the border without offering them access to asylum, the administration has pointed to a drop in border crossings as proof that its policies are working. .

But immigrant advocates and legal groups have blasted Bidens’ new asylum policy, arguing it’s a repurposed version of a Trump-era effort that made people in similar circumstances ineligible. at the asylum. (Under the Bidens policy, some migrants can overcome the presumption that they are not eligible for asylum.) The ACLU and other groups sought to block the rule in federal court in San Francisco, before the same judge who stopped Trump politics years ago. .

The new dossier provides a first look at how the Biden administration’s asylum policy is affecting migrants who have ignored government warnings not to cross the border.

This newly released data confirms that the new asylum restrictions are as severe as advocates have warned, said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, director of policy at the US Immigration Council. The data contradicts conservative attacks on the rule for being too lenient. Fewer than 1 in 10 people subject to the rule were able to rebut their presumption against eligibility for asylum.

Figures show that, so far, 8,195 asylum seekers who have crossed the border have had the new rules applied and 88% have seen the policy limit their chances of asylum. These migrants were forced to pass a higher screening standard reserved for different forms of protection under US law. Some 46% of migrants who were forced to follow the new approach either allowed the higher standard or established an exception to the rule, such as a medical emergency.

These people will now have the ability to seek asylum and other protections in immigration court.

As expected, the rule significantly reduced screening rates of non-nationals encountered along the [Southwest border], Blas Nuez-Neto, a senior DHS official, wrote in the filing. The decline in US border encounters and Darin Gap entries shows that enforcement of consequences resulting from the implementation of the rules discourages non-citizens from continuing irregular migration and incentivizes them to take safe and orderly pathways .

Rechlin-Melnick said the few people who made it past the new rule would likely be able to get asylum in immigration court because of the politics, but could still get the other, lesser forms of protection offered by U.S. law. .

Nuez-Neto said that without the policy, DHS expects to see an increase in border crossings that would harm local border communities and overstretch government resources.

He explained that DHS intelligence indicates that there are approximately 104,000 migrants in northern Mexico and that many of those migrants appear to be waiting to see if the enhanced consequences associated with implementing the rules are real.

Nuez-Neto said the population in northern Mexico was within eight hours of the US border. He cited the increase in border arrests as the end of Title 42 approached earlier in May, when border agents saw more than 10,000 migrants crossing in a single day.

DHS anticipates that any disruption in the implementation of the rules will lead to a new wave of migration that will significantly disrupt and tax DHS operations. This expectation is not speculative. DHS need only look back on the pre-May 12 push, which was blunted only by the enforcement of enhanced border consequences and expanded access to legal channels and processes, largely through the implementation of the rules on May 12, to identify the repercussions of losing the rule, he wrote.

The Trump administration has barred asylum to migrants who crossed the US border and did not seek protection in another country during their journey. Federal Court Judge Jon Tigar later blocked the policy. The Supreme Court stayed the order.

The Times interviewed migrants in Mexico who said they were still assessing border changes in May, including some who were worried about the new policy and its potential consequences. The Biden administration announced the deportations and immigration consequences for those crossing the border without permission on social media and in statements.

Julia Gelatt, senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, said the data revealed policy changes at the border made a difference in who could access asylum, although she noted that families were not included in the statistics presented by Nuez-Néto.

These data show that a much lower share of single adult migrants are able to enter the United States to seek protections than before Title 42, she said. This represents a significant narrowing of the asylum opportunity for single adults coming to the border.

