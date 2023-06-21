



A major meat supplier to UK supermarkets is sourcing chickens given antibiotics linked to the spread of deadly superbugs, putting them at increased risk of future life-threatening illnesses, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism says. .

Polish meat giant SuperDrob sources its chicken from factory farms that use pharmaceuticals classified as very important to human health, despite the serious risks to consumers. SuperDrob sells frozen poultry products to Lidl, Asda and Iceland.

The company has been linked to a deadly Salmonella outbreak in 2020, and now TBIJ can reveal that there have been at least 15 salmonella contaminations involving SuperDrob poultry over the next 18 months that have been linked to multiple drug-resistant bacteria.

Bacteria such as salmonella can spread easily on poultry farms, especially in unsanitary or overcrowded environments. The use of antibiotics on farms can cause potentially deadly bacteria to become resistant, meaning the drugs are no longer effective in treating the infection. Antibiotic-resistant bacteria, known as superbugs, are a growing threat to human health, causing an estimated 1.2 million deaths worldwide in 2019.

To reduce the risk of superbug outbreaks, EU legislation has tightened the use of antibiotics on farms since last year. However, the use of drugs important to human health on farms in Poland, Europe’s largest poultry meat producer, has surged in recent years.

Since 2020, more than half of the serious Salmonella contamination associated with meat in the EU has occurred in the country. SuperDrob is one of Poland’s leading poultry producers, with more than 50% of its revenue coming from exports.

Sales of fluoroquinolone antibiotics, often used to treat serious Salmonella infections, have increased by more than 70% in the United States in recent years. Data show that sales of colistin, a last resort used to treat serious infections that don’t respond to other medicines, have grown even more. Both are classified as very important for human health by the World Health Organization.

SuperDrob denied the overuse of antibiotics, although the drug was in use, and said such actions were also prohibited by its suppliers. There are no unsanitary or substandard facilities, all policies comply with EU and Polish legal requirements, and many facilities are far more stringent than current requirements, he added.

A farmer who supplies the company told TBIJ that very important antibiotics are used on the farm. Another source at SuperDrob, who wished to remain anonymous, said similar practices were being used elsewhere.

Veterinarians who serve several poultry farms, including some that sell chicken to SuperDrob, told TBIJ that fluoroquinolones are used on farms at various points in the breeding process.

