Three convicted in US plot to force people into China | Police News





A former NYPD officer, two others, worked at the request of Beijing as part of the Fox Hunt repatriation operation, authorities said.

A retired New York Police Department (NYPD) sergeant and two other men have been convicted for their role in a plan to forcibly repatriate American residents to China, authorities say.

Retired Sergeant Michael McMahon, 55, and Queens resident Zhu Yong, 66, were found guilty by a Brooklyn jury on Tuesday of acting as unlawful agents of the Chinese government, conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and interstate harassment.

The men, along with Zheng Congying, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and interstate harassment, were part of Operation Fox Hunt, what US authorities called the global repatriation effort and extralegal attack that targets dissidents and opponents of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing has said the effort is part of an anti-corruption campaign and has maintained its law enforcement abides by international law.

According to a report by Spanish rights group Safeguard Defenders, nearly 10,000 Chinese nationals worldwide have been forcibly returned since 2014.

Prosecutors said McMahon and Zhu ran a campaign to harass, stalk and coerce US residents to return to China.

In a statement, Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said McMahon and Zhu knowingly acted at the direction of a hostile foreign state.

It is particularly disturbing that defendant Michael McMahon, a former sergeant with the New York Police Department, engaged in surveillance, harassment and harassment on behalf of a foreign power for money, Peace said. in a press release.

We will remain committed to exposing and undermining the Chinese government’s efforts to cross our border and carry out transnational crackdowns targeting victims in the United States in violation of our laws, he said.

Prosecutors said Zhu hired McMahon, who worked as a private investigator, to monitor a New Jersey resident wanted by Beijing from 2016 to 2019. McMahon provided information about the wanted man, his wife and daughter, including his US address previously unknown to Chinese Agents.

The operation was overseen by several Chinese officials, including two who flew the wanted man’s elderly father from China to the United States in an attempt to convince him to return to China in 2017.

Meanwhile, Zheng, in September 2018, drove to the New Jersey residence of the man and his wife. After knocking on the front door and trying to force it open, prosecutors said Zheng and a co-conspirator left a note that read: If you are willing to return to the mainland and spend 10 years in prison, your wife and children will agree. This is the end of this case!

McMahon, who faces up to 20 years in prison, had argued during the trial that he did not know he was working for China. Three other defendants had previously pleaded guilty in the case.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said the defendants were not Chinese law enforcement. He called the accusations defamatory or based on rumour, while calling efforts to repatriate the fugitives just cause.

Separately in April, US authorities arrested two men they accused of running a secret police station in New York on behalf of the Chinese government. They were accused of using the post office to locate Chinese dissidents living in the United States.

