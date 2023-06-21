COVID inquiry: High levels of obesity and diabetes in the UK have exacerbated the epidemic, former chief medical officer said. british news





Britain’s high levels of obesity and diabetes have contributed to the “bad outcome of COVID”, a former chief medical officer told an official inquiry.

While presenting evidence, Professor Dame Sally Davies nearly burst into tears as she recalled the “horrible” incident she had heard about.

Discussing the impact the virus has had on the UK, Dame Sally said “there is a lack of resilience in public health”.

She explained: “One reason we’ve had bad outcomes from COVID, presumably with the flu, what you’ve heard is because of health inequalities.

“I want to talk about the lack of resilience in public health: 25% of children in sixth grade are obese, 60% of adults are obese or overweight, and we have high levels of diabetes.”

To improve health outcomes, she said, is about “the fabric of our society and how to make healthy choices easy choices, whether that’s activity or what you eat.”

Dame Sally also apologized to those who lost loved ones. “This is probably the moment I have to tell the bereaved family how sorry I am,” she said.

“It wasn’t just death, it was the way they died. It was horrible.”

Dame Sally said: “I heard a lot about it from my daughter who was on the front lines as a young doctor in Scotland.

“It was and still is terrifying.”

Dame Sally, now a Masters at Trinity College, Cambridge, was the UK’s Chief Medical Officer from 2010 to 2019.

When asked if there is a “bias” in preparing for a flu pandemic, she said there is “groupthink” about influenza. something to focus on.”

There have been four flu pandemics in the last century, she added.

She continued, “So the problem for me is not that we don’t prepare for the flu, we have to prepare for it.

“The question is what else do we do?

“Clearly we could have given more thought.”

