Record U.S. corn and soybean production expected ‘at risk due to problematic weather’





Wall Street Journal writer Shannon Najmabadi reported on Saturday that “if it were a normal mid-June morning, farmer Gary Millershaski would be looking at fields of golden wheat almost ready to harvest.

“Instead, he stands on a patch of mud, tearing up thin stalks of wheat that protrude less than a foot above the ground.

It was the result of a years-long drought that left the country’s breadbasket farmers with possibly their worst wheat harvest in more than 60 years.

The Journal article explained that “about one-third of the winter wheat grown nationwide should be abandoned because it is not profitable to harvest it this year. This is the highest abandonment rate since 1917, surpassing the rate of wheat abandoned during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.

“There is enough winter wheat for domestic consumption, but volatile world market conditions have prompted American millers to import wheat for flour, and the blow to American farmers is acute.

“Abandoned fields will be left for cattle to graze, cut down and used for hay or killed with chemicals so farmers can get crop insurance and get new seed into the ground.”

“Severe drought curbs Great Plains wheat crops,” by Shannon Najmabadi. The Wall Street Journal online (June 17, 2023).

Najmabadi pointed out that “other Plains states like Oklahoma and Texas are expected to drop wheat at even higher rates than Kansas.

“Kansas is the nation’s leading winter wheat producing state. The United States is among the top five wheat exporters in the world.

Sowell, Andrew and Bryn Swearingen. Wheat Outlook: June 2023, WHS-23f, US Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service, June 13, 2023.

“The recent downpours have helped revive some withered wheat fields, especially in the northwestern part of the state, and given hope that milo, corn and other crops currently planted will thrive.

“But for many places, the rain in May and June is too late.”

American agriculture in times of drought. USDA-Office of the Chief Economist (June 15, 2023).

Note, however, that world wheat production is currently forecast at a record level.

Dow Jones writer Yusuf Khan reported on Friday that “wheat and corn prices have risen over the past week since the explosion of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, but ample supplies and crop forecasts record for the coming year are likely to maintain prices”. under control, analysts say.

Nonetheless, Kirk Maltais reported Friday in The Wall Street Journal Online that “increasing drought conditions in the U.S. Corn Belt this summer could wipe out what was expected to be a strong crop of corn, wheat and soybeans.”

Also on Friday, Reuters editor Julie Ingwersen reported that,

U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures all hit multi-month highs on Friday as concerns over stressful dry conditions in key parts of the Midwest sparked a wave of buying before a three-day holiday weekend, analysts said.

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture in May predicted record U.S. corn and soybean crops for 2023, but those goals are in jeopardy due to problematic weather conditions as the summer growing season unfolds.”

In other news, Bloomberg writer Hallie Gu reported today that “China is bracing for more extreme weather in the coming days, which will bring new risks to grain production across the country.

“While high temperatures in northern regions could affect corn plantings and harm wheat crops, heavy rains are likely to harm rice in major southern growing regions, according to a report from the National Meteorological Center” .

And Reuters writer Dominique Patton reported today that “Chinese imports of soybeans from Brazil soared 40% in May, compared to a year ago, according to data released on Tuesday, after the arrival of large purchases of cheap beans in Chinese ports.

“The world’s top buyer of soybeans imported 10.94 million metric tons of oilseeds from Brazil, its biggest supplier, up from 7.79 million tons a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.” .

