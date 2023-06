Recessions around the world could bring down the United States

Whether and when the US economy will fall into a recession and how severe it will be are all very open questions.

But elsewhere in the world, these questions are already being answered. Who is already experiencing a recession and what could it mean for us?

Here in the United States, we want other countries to stay out of the recession, said Betsey Stevenson, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy.

“It makes it very easy for us to sell the things we create best around the world,” Stevenson said.

But all is not well in the world. New Zealand, to begin with, slipped into a recession.

It probably won’t cause big impacts here at home, said Bipan Rai, global head of currency strategy at CIBC. “The economy is relatively small compared to some of the other developed markets,” Rai said.

But he added that some of the factors that put New Zealand in this position are familiar: inflation and the central bank’s efforts to combat it by raising interest rates.

Inflation also helped tip Germany into recession, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Research.

“High energy prices and high food prices have weighed on private consumption,” he said.

Then there’s the elephant in the room when it comes to talk of a global recession: China.

Wait, is China in a recession?

” We do not know. If you trust Chinese statistics, maybe? said Susan Aaronson, research professor at George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs.

Everything about China is clear, she said: “It’s not the shiny, golden object for foreign investment that it once was.”

Six months after the Chinese government lifted pandemic-related lockdowns, exports have plummeted, as have prices. And youth unemployment has just reached a new record.

All of this is bad news for the United States, Aaronson said. “We need each other to buy each other’s goods and services,” she added.

Unlike China, however, labor markets are still doing well in economies that have tipped into recession. And if those nations can recover quickly, “it can help make a US recession less severe,” Stevenson said.

…if this long-awaited but still elusive recession ever materializes.

