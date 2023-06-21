Construction of new homes in the United States increased more than 3 decades in May





June 20 (Reuters) – Groundbreaking work for single-family home construction projects in the United States rose in May by the biggest increase in more than three decades and permits for future construction also rose, suggesting that the housing market could take a turn after being hampered by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

Yet even though the Fed skipped a rate hike this month for the first time since the start of 2022, credit conditions are still tightening, which could make it difficult for builders heavily dependent on loans to construction and development to keep pace with May’s rebound. In the coming months.

Indeed, economists noted that multifamily construction projects that secured financing last year contributed to May’s gains and may level off as the year progresses as new financing becomes harder to come by. .

Housing starts hit a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.631 million units last month, from a downwardly revised 1.34 million in April, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. May’s rate was the highest since April 2022, which was then the highest since 2006.

The increase of 291,000 units was the highest since January 1990, and the 21.7% increase was the largest percentage increase since October 2016.

“While housing starts data tends to be volatile and this figure could be revised downwards in the coming months, the magnitude of the increase suggests that builders are broadly expanding operations this summer,” Nationwide senior economist Ben Ayers said in a note.

Housing starts rose by double-digit margins in the South, Midwest and West while declining nearly 19% in the Northeast. Single-family housing starts rose 18.5% and multi-family projects with five or more units climbed 28.1%.

Not all economists were convinced that May’s rally represented the start of a continuing surge.

“The force is so far from the trend that it calls sustainability into question,” wrote US economist Jefferies Thomas Simons. He noted that the nearly 67% jump in housing starts in the Midwest, for example, could be the product of rebuilding efforts after a damaging spring tornado season, which is unlikely to recur.

The housing market was hardest hit by the Fed’s fastest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s, but recent data suggests the worst may be over.

A Monday survey showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index in June passed the median mark of 50 for the first time since July 2022, as a shortage of previously owned homes supported the new construction. The index has rebounded 77% since December.

The average rate for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has come down somewhat from last November’s peak of over 7%. It averaged 6.77% over the past week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

But tighter credit conditions could make it harder for builders to access financing for new projects, a prospect the NAHB chief addressed alongside the release of the association’s data on Monday.

“Access to builder and developer loans has become harder to come by over the past year, which will ultimately lead to lower supply of lots as the industry attempts to grow out of market lows. cycle,” NAHB President Alicia Huey said in a statement.

After raising rates by 5 percentage points since March 2022, the Fed took a break this month to assess the effects of its actions so far, although rate hikes are expected to resume next month with a inflation still too high.

Still, most Fed officials see only one or two more quarter-point rate hikes as needed, and companies in rate-sensitive sectors like housing are showing signs of upward momentum in result.

Future building permits, for example, rose 5.2% to their highest level since October at 1.491 million units, led by a 27.1% increase in the Northeast. Permits for single-family projects increased by 4.8%, while multi-family projects increased by 7.8%.

Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, said home building should help US economic growth in the second half of this year. Residential construction has held back gross domestic product growth for eight straight quarters.

