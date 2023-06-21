Switching to electric cars could prevent 89,000 deaths in the United States





CLIMATE WIRE | Reducing pollution from cars and trucks would save more than 89,000 lives and billions of dollars in health care costs, according to a report by the American Lung Association.

This makes it crucial for the EPA to adopt strict limits on tailpipe pollution and allow California and other states to implement their own rules to reduce transportation emissions, the report said. group in the report released earlier this month.

ALA staff projected the health impacts of two scenarios: one in which most passenger cars in the United States are gasoline-powered, and another where the majority of cars are electric. They found that reducing pollution would prevent 89,300 premature deaths and save $978 billion in health care costs by 2050. It would also prevent 2.2 million heart attacks. asthma and 10.7 million lost working days, according to the report.

“When you put it in these human terms, it begs the question: what damage is being done right now by our system that is so heavily dependent on burning fossil fuels?” said Will Barrett, one of the report’s authors and ALA’s National Senior Director of Clean Air Advocacy.

The EPA predicts its proposed exhaust rule could push two-thirds of new cars and light trucks to be electric by 2032, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to tackle climate change. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

The ALA argues that the EPA should go even further and adopt a stricter alternative that would aim for 69% of new cars to be electric by 2032. California and several other states have adopted even stricter standards, calling for the phasing out of sales of new internal combustion cars. vehicles by 2035.

“We know the sources of unhealthy air and we know the solutions,” Barrett said. “It’s time to act to really put in place these policies that will get us there.”

The report builds on research published by ALA in April, which found that more than a third of Americans, or about 120 million people, live in areas with unhealthy levels of ozone or ozone pollution. the particles. This “State of the Air” report found that those most affected by air pollution are primarily low-income black and Hispanic residents living in neighborhoods close to roads and heavy industry.

The racial disparity in pollution makes it imperative to reduce pollution and ensure electric vehicles are available to low-income families, according to the latest report.

The Cut Inflation Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year, includes a $4,000 tax credit for people who buy used electric vehicles. The report calls on the federal government and states to explore other policies to increase access to cleaner modes of transportation.

“This is essential to ensure that all communities – and especially those experiencing the greatest health impact of transport pollution today – benefit from the switch to combustion,” the ALA said in the report.

