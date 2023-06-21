To make the US patent system more efficient, avoid the obvious





Recovering the money from the users of the technology requires movement from the inventors of the technology. For example, receiving compensation from those who use patented designs without permission often requires patent holders (e.g. inventors) to send cease and desist letters, file claims in district court federal and sometimes endure patent litigation to its conclusion. All of these moves require the inventor to have a patent. In this way, one way of seeing the patent is as a vehicle in commerce.

However, when it comes to delivering these vehicles, the current patent system measures inventiveness according to two criteria: novelty and obviousness. As far as novelty goes, no one can suggest that this requirement is flawed. The novelty stems directly from Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the United States Constitution. This clause stipulates: To promote the progress of science and useful arts, by guaranteeing for a limited time to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries. If an invention is new, it is probably a discovery. However, with respect to obviousness, the Constitution does not directly support the position that discoveries must be a predetermined measure different from what was previously discovered. Therefore, obviousness is a loophole in our patent system.

A fatal flaw

Sticking to the vehicle metaphor, showing that the vehicle engine (e.g. the patent claims) is unlike any other engine ever invented is how novelty is satisfied. For the sake of obviousness, the law considers the differences between the engine of the vehicle and other engines as understood by someone else. When that other person’s opinion is considered in this way, a foundation of property law is disrupted. This foundation is the idea that whoever is first has stronger property rights than whoever is later. It is an old and instinctive notion that governs much of society, including determining who is entitled to a patent, and it is disrupted when inventors who are first in time are encouraged to discriminate their discoveries before to patent them. In a competitive business world, this discrimination is fatal.

Accordingly, it is in the nature of inventors to obtain vehicles, or in other words, to obtain the temporary monopoly power of patents. Elihu Thomson, who was listed as an inventor on hundreds of patents in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and who founded a number of major electrical companies, summarized an accepted view on the importance of patents. He said: should an invention be patented or given freely to the public? I have known well-meaning scientists who looked askance at the patenting of inventions, as if it were a rather selfish and disgraceful act, essentially undignified. The answer is very simple. Freely publish an invention, and it will almost surely die of lack of interest in its development. It will not be developed and the world will not benefit from it. Patent it, and if it’s valuable, it will be picked up and developed into a business.

To this end, inventors apply for patents because during the process of invention they use energy (eg, time, money, resources, etc.) to invent. Without patents, both the inventor and the business community with which the inventor competes will be able to use the invention. All other things being equal, it is to the inventor alone that there is less total energy left than before the invention was invented. Enter the patent. Patents exist to replenish inventors’ lost energy by providing a form of compensation, namely temporary monopoly power. However, despite their advantages, patents have flaws (eg, obviousness).

Specifically, by requiring that a test of obviousness be met, today’s patent system tells inventors that some inventions are not patentable because someone else does not think they are. ‘a predetermined amount different from what has already been discovered, even if they are new. Therefore, the obvious is akin to: a) not giving a vehicle to an inventor, even if the engine he has built is not the same as another engine, or rather, even if it has not committed theft; and (b) telling inventors that they cannot take action against others who have copied their design (eg, who are infringers). That is problematic. None of the engines in these vehicles were made freely. They were all built by expending energy. Refusing to compensate these inventors with temporary monopoly power when they have met a novelty criterion irritates their spirits and unbalances our innovation system.

Solutions

Now, while the outright removal of the obvious would appease many inventors and patent practitioners, it would pose serious problems for commerce if further changes were not made to the system. For example, many more vehicles would be on the road leading to increased traffic, accidents, potholes, etc. In other words, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) would be overwhelmed with new patent filings, and the courts would be bombarded with new lawsuits over the glut of newly issued patents, if only a novelty standard of minimis was required.

The solution to these problems is to enact legislation that creates an alternative utility patent, which does not require an obviousness standard to be met but which expires after only, for example, 10 years instead of 20 years. Allowing such a vehicle on the road would impact traffic in several ways. First, not requiring the obvious to be met would likely result in more vehicles on the road. However, each of these vehicles would leave the road after 10 years instead of 20 years. Second, since each of these vehicles would not be required to satisfy the obvious, they would move at a faster speed than traditional vehicles. For example, assessing the invalidity of such patents when sending cease and desist letters and also during litigation would be much faster because tedious obviousness determinations would not need to be made. be made. Finally, many vehicles that would normally issue with patent terms of 20 years might instead choose to sacrifice patent term in order to have claims that were not required to satisfy the obvious.

As a result, the alternative vehicle would undoubtedly make the flow of traffic more dynamic (eg not necessarily more congested as many might claim). Moreover, since inventors are powerless to stop theft without traffic flow, and the theft of an inventor’s design is dynamic (e.g. public disclosure of patents instantly reveals secrets and tempts everyone ), it follows that stopping such dynamic theft can only be done with dynamic traffic flow. Additionally, the more dynamic the flow, the more likely it is that inventors will be able to recoup fair compensation from offenders, provided order is maintained down the road. To learn more about the need to use alternative patents to ensure inventors receive fair compensation, see here.

Regarding the alternative vehicle mentioned above, which does not require evidence to be satisfied and has a shorter duration, one way to keep order on the road would be to do a pilot program at the USPTO where only, for example, 10,000 of these alternative patent vehicles could be created each year for a period of 10 years. In turn, data corresponding to the number of these patents in litigation and the speed with which these litigations were resolved could be processed by a computer model to predict the flow of future traffic, for example if the pilot program was being eliminated and that there was no cap on how many of these vehicles the USPTO could issue. Finally, and most importantly, the energy needed via the monopoly power offered by alternative vehicles could be supplied to inventors such as those mentioned above, an energy that would compensate for the losses previously caused by the obvious. Thus, our innovation system might persevere, and the obvious might begin to be avoided.

