India’s Prime Minister Modi makes historic visit to US Here’s what to expect





US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Swimming pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Joe Biden on Thursday during his first state visit to the United States

Deepening defense ties, technology partnerships and India’s role in the Indo-Pacific will be high on the agenda.

India-US ties are at a crossroads and relations between the two nations have improved over the past decade, said Harsh V. Pant, vice president for academics and foreign policy at the Observer Research Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank.

“This is a very important visit, it’s as much about India reaching out to the United States as it is about the United States reaching out to India,” Pant said.

Biden has only held two state visits during his presidency, the first with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in December 2022 and the second with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

“This visit symbolizes the unwavering commitment to deepening ties and signifies the immense potential for the two countries to work together in the face of global challenges,” said Farwa Aamer, director of South Asia initiatives at the Asia Society Policy Institute. .

“For many in India and the United States, this visit speaks to the promise and high expectations for the future of US-India collaboration, shared prosperity,” Aamer said.

The United States views India as a partner it can count on, but its partnership will be very different since India is not an ally, Pant told CNBC.

“The United States is not used to having partners who are not allies, but it is ready to see its partnership with India differently, a partnership that is relatively independent but which will also help American priorities” , he said in a telephone interview.

Strengthening Defense Links

India and Russia have long had an unshakeable relationship, with India heavily dependent on the Kremlin for oil and military weapons.

The South Asian nation is the world’s largest buyer of Russian arms, accounting for around 20% of Russia’s current order, Reuters reported.

“India has been too dependent on one country and that is not good, and although the dependency has gone from 80% in the 1990s to around 65% now, the dependency is still huge,” pointed out Pant.

However, due to the war in Ukraine, Russia was unable to send essential defense weapons it had promised to India, prompting the Indian army to turn to others like the United States for supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders’ summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022.

Alexander Demyanchuk | AFP | Getty Images

Still, analysts are optimistic that the meeting between Biden and Modi could lead to more arms deals.

India has long been interested in buying SeaGuardian drones from the United States, but the hoped-for deal that could be worth between $2 billion and $3 billion has long been hampered by “bureaucratic hurdles”, Reuters reported.

The case could still be brought back to the table.

“The Indian Ministry of Defense would have approved the purchase, so it seems likely. The United States would like to see this happen,” Manjari Miller, senior researcher for India, Pakistan and South Asia, told CNBC. South at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“It would be important to the partnership if only a few military allies and NATO countries have this drone, and the United States is particular to whom it sells American weapons and technology.”

She pointed out that now is an important time for the deal to be done as it will bring “India closer to the orbit of US defense and is one step away from India’s dependence on Russian arms and equipment”.

India is undermining its strategic options thinking it can continue to rely on Russia, Lisa Curtis, senior fellow and director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

“He wants to try to keep a wedge between Russia and China because he doesn’t want to consider the idea of ​​Russia and China standing against him. Then you throw Pakistan in there and things look really disastrous from an Indian perspective,” Curtis said. told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The drones will also boost the “intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance capabilities” of the Indian Armed Forces that will help the country secure its borders with China and Pakistan, said Karthik Nachiappan, a research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies in India. the National University of Singapore. .

Tensions between India and China over the disputed border in the Himalayan region have been going on since the 1950s with no end in sight. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in June 2020 in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops, followed by another clash in December 2022.

But India wants to “go beyond a buyer-seller relationship” with the United States, Pant said, adding that India is working towards a “co-production and co-development relationship” with the United States. United so that they can build their own national manufacturing defense base. .

Private sectors in the United States could also start making larger investments in India, with the two countries expected to work together on the production of fighter jet engines, Pant said.

“There is a change in the way the United States looks at India, and defense will benefit from that. India will certainly seek to reduce its reliance on Russia, and that will be a pretty extreme move. “, he added.

Without mentioning China, the White House said in May that the visit “will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership.” , including in defence, cleanliness, energy and space.”

“The United States and India share the goal of not having a China-dominated Asia, or an Indo-Pacific region subject to Chinese coercion and affirmation,” said Ashley Tellis, senior researcher at the Carnegie Endowment in a Q&A. report.

Energy: Dependence on Russian oil

“India has become very close to the West over the past five to ten years, but it understands that it cannot simply detach itself from Russia,” said Amit Ranjan, a researcher at the NUS Institute of India. South Asian Studies.

“Russia is an old friend of India, and India understands the importance of the relationship. Oil is an important part of this relationship,” Ranjan said.

Technology: Diversification from China

Tech partnerships will also be high on Modi’s agenda.

“I think the technology issues have become critically important as we see China making progress and hear about China’s progress with AI,” according to Curtis.

“Seeing how far China is progressing, the United States now understands the importance of really cooperating closely with India and trying to leverage the strengths on both sides,” she said.

“There are so many ways that both sides can benefit from this increased technology cooperation, not to mention the progress that has been made on semiconductors. This has been a real area of ​​interest for India and the United States. United, and I see it only growing as we move into the future,” Curtis added.

There will also be a host of business meetings with technology leaders.

Tesla chief Elon Musk met Modi in New York to discuss the electric vehicle company’s ambitions in India and the possibility of setting up a manufacturing plant in the country.

Modi is also expected to meet other CEOs, including Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and FedEx’s Raj Subramaniam at the State Dinner at the White House on Thursday, sources told CNBC.

The growing partnership between India and the United States also gives the two countries an opportunity to adopt a “China plus one” strategy and push more tech companies to set up shop in India, analysts told CNBC. .

The US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies was announced in May last year. The iCET initiative aims to “elevate and expand” the two countries’ technological partnership and defense industrial cooperation, the White House said in January.

Pant said it underscores the two countries’ willingness to work together in terms of research and development, and what the two governments can do together.

Over the past six months, more US tech companies have set their sights on India.

People are seen inside the Apple Store after the launch at Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai, India on April 18, 2023.

Ashish Vaishnav | SOPA Images | Light flare | Getty Images

Apple opened two physical retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai in April and plans to expand further in India. Taiwan-based Foxconn, one of Apple’s largest suppliers, has opened a new $500 million factory in Telangana.

While Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing unit, announced in May that it would invest $13 billion in India by the end of this decade, Reuters reported.

“India and the United States are building a relationship that can meet the challenges of the 21st century, and China will be watching very carefully,” Pant said. “Both countries have already identified their strengths and are articulating a very ambitious program for this.”

CNBC’s Seema Mody contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/21/india-pm-modi-is-on-a-landmark-visit-to-the-us-heres-what-to-expect.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos