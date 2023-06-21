US Open champion Wyndham Clark should have been penalized in the last round, fans say





Fans seem to think last weekend’s US Open should have gone to the playoffs after a possible penalty miss against Wyndham Clark.

Clark won his first major on Sunday at -10, beating Rory McIlroy by a stroke, but tournament viewers say Clark should have been given a penalty.

During a greenside chip, in near-grainy video, Clark is seen pinning down a club that may or may not have moved the ball.

Wyndham Clark hoists the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open championship at Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Reactions on social media have been quite mixed. Daniel Rapaport of Barstool Sports said the ball “doesn’t move enough for a penalty” and the ball “maybe wobbles”.

If it did in fact “wobble” there would be no penalty as the ball would have returned to its original spot, according to the USGA.

However, Rule 9.4 states that if a ball is moved at rest, it would be a one-stroke penalty.

Had a penalty been called, assuming nothing else changed, Clark and McIlroy would both have been 9 under over 72 holes.

Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The US Open tiebreaker is now a total of two holes after already being another full round of 18 on Monday who could forget Tiger Woods vs. Rocco Mediate, the last US Open qualifier, in 2008? The new format was created in 2018.

Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after winning the US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The win was Clark’s second as a pro. McIlroy is still awaiting his first major victory in nine years after winning four from 2011 to 2014. Aside from this year’s Masters, where he missed the cut, he has finished at least eighth or better in majors since 2022, and this weekend was his third top-three and fourth top-five since then.

