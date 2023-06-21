Five U.S. Law Enforcement Agencies Form New Digital Currency Anti-Crime Task Force





A diverse group of US law enforcement agencies formalized their cooperation on darknet and digital currency crimes with the announcement of the Darknet Marketplace and Digital Currency Crimes Task Force on June 20. The new organization will target cryptocurrency-enabled crimes such as drug trafficking, money laundering, theft of personal information, and child exploitation.

Representatives from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Arizona, the Office for US Attorneys, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Postal Inspection Service signed a memorandum of understanding on the new group of work last week.

The agencies have been working together since 2017 and have seen an increase in cryptocurrency usage over that time. According to a press release:

The mission of the Darknet Marketplace and Digital Currency Crimes Task Force is to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations that exploit the appearance of anonymity on the darknet or use digital currency to facilitate criminal activity.

Law enforcement agencies around the world have formed specialized units for crypto-related law enforcement. Interpol created a crypto crimes unit late last year. Police in Canadian cities have begun forming local task forces. The new task force will have an international reach, as the HSI has 93 overseas locations in 56 countries.

Working with companies and industries that run the very financial systems that terrorists and criminal organizations seek to exploit, Homeland Security Investigations seized nearly $4 BILLION in cryptocurrency from illicit activity last year. #fraud #police #AML #finance pic.twitter.com/VbGz3bj2ny

Homeland Security Investigations (@HSI_HQ) June 16, 2023

In the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation formed a Virtual Assets Exploitation Unit in February that will work with the Department of Justice’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team. The Securities and Exchange Commission also nearly doubled its Cyber ​​Unit last year.

Law enforcement has a lot to do. Chainalysis estimated last year that more than 4,000 crypto whales held illegally obtained funds, and crypto-phishing attacks increased by 40% that year. However, there is also evidence that law enforcement efforts are paying off.

