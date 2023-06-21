US approves chicken made from cultured cells, nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat





For the first time, U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to bring lab-grown meat to restaurant tables across the country and, eventually, supermarket shelves.

The Department of Agriculture has given the green light to Upside Foods and Good Meat, companies that have strived to be the first in the United States to sell meat that does not come from slaughtered animals, which is now called cell-grown or cultured meat. from the lab and arrives on dinner plates.

This decision launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and significantly reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing animal feed and animal waste.

Instead of all that land and all that water being used to feed all those animals that are being slaughtered, we can do it in a different way, said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, who operates Good Meat. .

The companies have received approvals for the federal inspections required to sell meat and poultry in the United States. The action came months after the US Food and Drug Administration deemed the two companies’ products safe to eat. A manufacturing company called Joinn Biologics, which works with Good Meat, has also been licensed to manufacture the products.

Cultured meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells from a live animal, a fertilized egg, or a special bank of stored cells. In the Upsides case, it comes in the form of large sheets which are then shaped into shapes like chicken cutlets and sausages. Good Meat, which already sells meat grown in Singapore, the first country to allow it, processes masses of chicken cells into cutlets, nuggets, ground meat and satays.

But don’t look for this new meat in American grocery stores anytime soon. Farm-raised chicken is much more expensive than meat from whole farmed birds and cannot yet be produced at the scale of traditional meat, said Ricardo San Martin, director of the Alt:Meat Lab at the University of California at Berkeley.

The companies plan to serve the new food at exclusive restaurants first: Upside has partnered with a San Francisco restaurant called Bar Crenn, while Good Meat dishes will be served at a restaurant in Washington, DC, run by the chef and owner Jose Andrs.

Company officials are quick to note that the products are meat, not substitutes like the Impossible Burger or Beyond Meat’s offerings, which are made from plant-based proteins and other ingredients.

Globally, more than 150 companies focus on cell meat, not just chicken, but also pork, lamb, fish and beef, which scientists say has the greatest impact on the environment.

Berkeley-based Upside operates a 70,000 square foot building in nearby Emeryville. On a recent Tuesday, visitors walked into a gleaming commercial kitchen where chef Jess Weaver was sautéing cultured chicken tenderloin in a buttery white wine sauce with tomatoes, capers and scallions.

The finished chicken breast product was slightly paler than the grocery store version. Otherwise, it looked, cooked, smelled and tasted like any other seared poultry.

The most common response we get is, “Oh, it tastes like chicken,” said Upsides COO Amy Chen.

Alameda-based Good Meat operates a 100,000 square foot factory, where chef Zach Tyndall whipped up smoked chicken salad on a sunny June afternoon. It was followed by a chicken leg served on a bed of mashed potatoes with a vegetable-mushroom demi-glace and tiny florets of purple cauliflower. The Good Meat chicken product will be pre-cooked, requiring only heating to be used in a range of dishes.

Chen acknowledged that many consumers are skeptical, even disgusted, about eating cell-grown chicken.

We call it the ick factor, she says.

This sentiment was echoed in a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Half of American adults said they were unlikely to try meat grown using animal cells. When asked to choose from a list of reasons for their reluctance, most of those who said they were unlikely to try said it just seemed weird. About half said they didn’t think it would be safe.

But once people understand how meat is made, they are more accepting, Chen said. And once they have tasted it, they are usually sold.

It’s the meat you’ve always known and loved, she says.

Cultured meat begins with cells. Upside’s experts harvest cells from live animals, choosing those that are most likely to taste good and reproduce quickly and consistently, forming high-quality meat, Chen said. Good Meat products are created from a master cell bank formed from a commercially available chicken cell line.

Once the cell lines are selected, they are combined with a broth-like mixture that includes amino acids, fatty acids, sugars, salts, vitamins, and other elements that cells need to grow. Inside the reservoirs, called cultivators, the cells grow and proliferate rapidly. In Upside, muscle and connective tissue cells grow together, forming large sheets. After about three weeks, the poultry cell sheets are removed from the tanks and processed into cutlets, sausages or other foods. Good meat cells develop into large masses, which are shaped into a range of meat products.

Both companies stressed that initial production will be limited. The Emeryville plant can produce up to 50,000 pounds of cultured meat products per year, although the goal is to increase to 400,000 pounds per year, Upside officials said. Good Meat officials would not estimate a production target.

By comparison, the United States produces about 50 billion pounds of chicken per year.

It could take a few years before consumers see the products in more restaurants and seven to 10 years before they hit the wider market, said Sebastian Bohn, a cell-based foods specialist at CRB, a Missouri company that designs and builds facilities for the pharmaceutical industry. , biotech and food companies.

Cost will be another sticking point. Neither Upside nor Good Meat officials revealed the price of a single chicken cutlet, saying only that it had been reduced by orders of magnitude since the companies began offering demonstrations. Eventually, the price should reflect premium organic chicken, which sells for up to $20 a pound.

San Martin said he fears cultured meat will become an alternative to traditional meat for the wealthy, but will do little for the environment if it remains a niche product.

If some upscale or affluent people want to eat that instead of a chicken, that’s fine, he said. Will this mean that you will give chicken to the poor? Honestly, I don’t see it.

Tetrick said he shares critics’ concerns about the challenges of producing a new meat product that is affordable for the world. But he pointed out that traditional meat production is so damaging to the planet that it requires an alternative, preferably one that doesn’t require giving up meat altogether.

I miss meat, said Tetrick, who grew up in Alabama eating chicken wings and barbecue. There should be a different way for people to enjoy chicken, beef and pork with their families.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institutes Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/cultivated-meat-lab-grown-cell-based-a88ab8e0241712b501aa191cdbf6b39a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos