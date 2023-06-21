Global companies pledge to support Ukraine’s recovery as prime minister unveils major financial package





Leading conglomerates, international corporations, retail chains and businesses from around the world attended a recovery conference in London to Ukraine as the UK announced a landmark fiscal aid package for the country, including an additional $3 billion in guarantees to lift World Bank loans. expressed support for. and $240 million in bilateral support

Britain today will set up a major financial aid package for Ukraine, including a $3 billion World Bank loan guarantee, to bolster Ukraine’s economic stability as it continues to push back Russian troops.

Funding will support critical public services, including the cost of running schools and hospitals.

It is the first multi-year fiscal bilateral package set up by a G7 country and underscores the UK’s strong commitment to the UK now and into the future. This brings British non-military aid to Ukraine to over $4.7 billion, including $4.1 billion in financial aid and $640 million in bilateral assistance.

In his opening remarks at the Ukraine Recovery Conference today [Wednesday]The Prime Minister would say:

As we saw in Bakhmut and Mariupol, Russia will try to destroy what it cannot afford. They want to do the same for the Ukrainian economy.

The scale of the challenge is real. The war reduced Ukraine’s GDP by 29% last year. But if you look at the streets of Kiev, people are going about their lives and doing business despite the threat of attack.

President Zelensky’s government has decided to pursue reforms to make it more open, transparent and investment-ready. This is a vibrant, dynamic and creative European country that defies repression.

Therefore, together with our allies, we will maintain support for Ukraine’s defense and counteroffensive, and we will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes for Ukraine to remain victorious in this war.

I am proud to announce today a multi-year commitment to support Ukraine’s economy and provide loan guarantees worth $3 billion over the next three years.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said:

The UK Government’s generous guarantee to the World Bank Group will support the people of Ukraine at this critical moment.

The World Bank Group is designed to do the hard work of helping people rebuild their devastated lives. With this support, we will continue to carry out that mission and help Ukrainians imagine life after the war.

The UK’s support is backed by a major sign of intent, with more than 400 companies from 38 countries and some of the world’s leading companies with annual gross revenues of more than $1.6 trillion pledging to help Ukraine recover and rebuild after unlawful Russian aggression. .

Major conglomerates, international companies and retail chains are among those that signed the UK-led Ukraine Business Agreement as part of the two-day conference. Virgin, Sanofi, Philips, Hyundai Engineering, and Citi are participating companies.

The agreement encourages Ukraine’s trade, investment, peer-to-peer expertise sharing and responsible business practices to rebuild into a resilient, agile and prosperous economy.

Prime Minister adds:

Join Ukraine as they use all their ingenuity and challenges to win peace and build the future they deserve.

The question for us today is what can be done to support it for a speedy recovery and help Ukraine achieve its potential. We must partner with all of us here today: governments, international financial institutions and business leaders to make this a reality.

The UK Government will continue to do its part.

The Prime Minister will also launch the London Conference Framework for War Risk Insurance, supported by G7 members, at the summit.

The framework will outline support for immediate risk-removal measures to boost investor confidence and guide efforts to work with the commercial insurance market to unlock private investment to meet Ukraine’s long-term rebuilding needs.

The UK is already implementing the Framework by providing up to $20 million in funding to the Multilateral Investment Guarantees Agency to provide guarantees and insurance for current reconstruction projects in dispute.

The Prime Minister will also announce a major commitment of up to $250 million in new capital for British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution.

The funding represents the UK’s long-term confidence and support for the country and will support private sector investment in key infrastructure projects, energy markets, financial services and agriculture across the country.

BII funding will add to this year’s $240 million increase in UK aid to Ukraine, which will fund lifesaving projects including mine clearance and disaster relief kits, as well as reform programs and energy projects. More than half of the funding, or $127 million, will go to life-saving humanitarian aid, including those living on the front lines of Russia’s savage aggression, through partners such as the United Nations and the Red Cross.

The increase would bring the total aid package provided by the UK to $347 million since the start of the invasion. These improvements include the 16 million announced earlier this month in response to the devastating effects of the Nova Kakhovkadam disaster, which devastated more than 42,000 people in the Kherson region.

Floods submerged about 100,000 hectares of agricultural land. The region is important for grain and oilseed production in the region.

The increase also includes the 10.5 million figure announced by the Prime Minister for Ukrainian refugees and the communities hosting them at the European Political Community meeting in Moldova last month.

