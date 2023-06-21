Can Rishi Sunak Meet the December Deadline to Cut UK Inflation in Half? | inflation





When Rishi Sunak promised to halve inflation by the end of the year, it was considered an easy victory. It was January, when most economic forecasters predicted that the UK’s story in 2023 would be marked by a recession.

Monthly figures have confounded these projections. The economy has proven to be more resilient because it is going sideways rather than contracting and rampant inflation.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained flat at 8.7% in May, with city economists expecting a decline of at least 8.4%. It wasn’t a huge drop, but it would have eased the cost-of-living crisis affecting many people.

Now the UK is in the midst of the worst of rising prices, a flat economy, and a central bank that has the only way to stop the situation: raising interest rates, making people poorer and reducing consumer spending.

It is almost certain that the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee will raise rates from 4.5% to 4.75% or more on Thursday. This is despite at least two dissenting members arguing that current rates are enough to depress the economy year after year.

Looking at the figures for May, it is clear that the expected dramatic declines in energy and food prices have yet to lower CPI.

Wholesale gas prices have been at some of their peaks and have been since the beginning of the year, but long-term energy contracts have likely prevented a sharp decline in consumer prices.

Food inflation appears to have peaked, but the industry continues to raise prices at a record pace, even as all major input costs are down.

All of this, the unions pointed out, is over-pricing by major food companies and supermarkets to protect their profits.

American economist James K Galbraith joins a growing band of people arguing that greed, not wages, is what drives prices up, not wages, in explaining the global phenomenon. He explained how, without a cartel or covert deal, large companies can continue to raise prices even when cost pressures are not significant.

In times of confusion and turmoil, increased margins are a hedge against cost uncertainty and develop a general atmosphere of gain while possible. The result is a dynamic of rising prices, rising costs, and prices rising again with wages always lagging behind, he said.

UBS economist Paul Donovan said the same trend can be seen in the UK and Europe.

According to Mays data, most of the price increase comes from discretionary spending areas such as holidays, recreation and entertainment.

Brits have always demanded vacation abroad. And after three years of uncertainty and prolonged travel restrictions, flight sales have soared. No one seems to be hoping that airlines will recover some of their pandemic losses with much higher ticket prices.

Sunak is still able to come out victorious. He has six months left. Some of the biggest gains in energy and food prices occurred last summer and won’t be repeated in the coming months, meaning inflation is coming down very quickly to 5%.

Still, he figured it would be his easiest win, and now it looks like a Johnsonian gamble. He seems to have misread the British economy. Or at least he seems to have misread the ability of corporations to keep raising prices without much justification. He’s not alone in that.

