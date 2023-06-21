UK Inflation: What goods and services have risen the most in price? | inflation





The UK’s annual inflation rate was unchanged at 8.7% in May. It’s because the skyrocketing prices of concert tickets, video games and airfare, and food and beverage prices have continued to rise at the fastest rate in decades.

The National Statistical Office uses the Consumer Price Index to compile overall figures, but also records the prices of individual goods and services. Here we take a look at how the cost of these everyday items has skyrocketed over the past year.

In each case, the figure is the percentage change in average price over the 12 months ending May.

food

Sugar 49.8% Olive Oil 46.9% Cheese & Curds 33.4% Eggs 28.8% Low Fat Milk 28.5% Pasta Products & Couscous 28.5% Flour & Other Grains 23.6% Jams, Marmalade & Honey 22.9% Ready Foods 16.8% Fish 16.6% Bread 15.3% Butter 14.1% Fruit 11.2% Pizza and Quiche 9.4%

drink

Fruit and Vegetable Juice 18% Mineral Water or Spring Water 14.5% Tea 14.6% Soft Drink 11.9% Coffee 11.6% Beer 10.9% Liquor 6.9% Wine 4.7%

electricity, gas and other fuels

Gas 36.2% Electricity 17.3% Solid fuel 18.9%

clothes and shoes

Babies’ clothing 10% Women’s wear 7.7% Men’s wear 6.5% Men’s shoes 3.9% Women’s shoes 2.6%

household items and furniture

Carpets & Rugs 11.5% Refrigerators, Freezers & Fridge-Freezers 9.8% Cooking Appliances 9.6% Furniture 8.2% Bedding 3.7% Garden Furniture 4.6% Lighting 0.1%

vehicle and passenger transport

New car 4.7% Used car 3.9% Bicycle 0.9% Motorcycle -0.7%

Air 31.4% Train 7.1% Sea and inland waterway 6.4% Bus and bus 4.5%

Diesel -14% Gasoline -13%

hospitality and recreation

Hotels and motels 15.7% Holiday centers, campgrounds and youth hostels 12.7% Fast food and take-out food services 11% Restaurants and cafes 9.3% Museums 8.1% Cinemas, theaters and concerts 5.2%

other recreational items

Games, Toys & Hobbies 4.6% Pet Products 18.3% Garden Products 13.8% Veterinary & Other Services for Pets 12.6%

