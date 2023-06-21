US Allows Sale of ‘No-Kill’ Cultured Meat From Animal Cells: Photos





Cultured meat is an alternative to traditional meat derived from lab cells. In this photo, a chicken breast is prepared at Upside Foods. Brian L. Frank for NPR/Brian L. Frank for NPR .

Throughout human history, eating meat has meant slaughtering animals. But the scientists behind cultured meat say that’s no longer necessary. They produce meat by growing cells taken from an animal’s body. And, today, the United States Department of Agriculture gave its first authorizations to sell the meat produced in this way.

GOOD Meat, a division of Eat Just, Inc., announced that it has received USDA approval for its first poultry product, cultured chicken, grown directly from animal cells, to be sold in the United States. .

“This announcement that we are now able to produce and sell US-grown meat is a major moment for our company, the industry and the food system,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of GOOD Meat and Eat Just. .

GOOD Meat already sells its cultured chicken in Singapore, which in 2020 became the first country to allow commercial sales of cultured meat.

The USDA has also authorized UPSIDE Food’s cultured chicken for sale. “This represents a historic milestone,” Uma Valeti, CEO of Berkeley, Calif.-based UPSIDE Foods, told NPR via text message. The company also produces chicken grown directly from animal cells.

UPSIDE will debut a textured chicken product, which tastes very similar to chicken breast and is made up of over 99% chicken cells. I sampled it during a tour of the company’s 70,000 square foot production facility in Emeryville, Calif., where its meat is grown in large, brewery-like stainless steel tanks.

I was served a piece of their pan-fried chicken in a butter and white wine sauce. My first reaction: “It’s delicious. (Isn’t everything in a wine butter sauce?) And the texture was chewy, closely replicating the texture of chicken breast (minus the bones and tough bits or gristle.) “It tastes chicken,” I said, to which Valeti quickly replied, “That’s chicken!”

Initially, the UPSIDE Food facility can produce approximately 50,000 pounds of meat per year, with plans to expand beyond chicken once that product is launched.

As NPR reported last fall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given UPSIDE the green light, signaling that its cultured chicken is safe to eat. Last week, the US Department of Agriculture approved UPSIDE’s label, and today (Wednesday) the USDA issued inspection clearance, which means the company cleared the final regulatory hurdle and can start sales.

“Today’s historic announcement of two U.S. companies gaining regulatory approval to bring cultured meat to American consumers marks a pivotal moment in food and agriculture,” said Bruce Friedrich, president of the Good Food Institute, a non-profit organization that tracks alternative protein investment trends.

“Consumers have now taken a giant leap forward in enjoying the meat they love without compromise,” says Friedrich, emphasizing that the goal is to give people the taste of meat without slaughtering animals and without the footprint environmental impact associated with the traditional production of animal feed. More than 150 companies dedicated to the production of cultured meat and seafood have raised more than $2.8 billion in investments.

"Everything we know about making meat is going to change," says Valeti, a cardiologist by training. "It's real," he told us. But don't expect to see cultured meat in grocery stores just yet. UPSIDE's strategy is to raise awareness about cultured meat, promoting it as a way to build a more humane and sustainable food system. And the company knows that its future also depends on selling taste, which explains the partnership with a Michelin-starred chef.

“Everything we know about making meat is going to change,” says Valeti, a cardiologist by training. “It’s real,” he told us. But don’t expect to see cultured meat in grocery stores just yet. UPSIDE’s strategy is to raise awareness about cultured meat, promoting it as a way to build a more humane and sustainable food system. And the company knows that its future also depends on selling taste, which explains the partnership with a Michelin-starred chef.

GOOD Grilled farm-raised chicken meat. Brian L. Frank for NPR hide the caption

. Brian L. Frank for NPR

Brian L. Frank for NPR

Dominique Crenn, owner of three-star Michelin restaurant Atelier Crenn, will serve UPSIDE’s cultured chicken at his restaurant Bar Crenn in San Francisco. The chicken I tasted while visiting UPSIDE was served pan-fried in a lovely buttery white wine sauce. And GOOD Meat has partnered with celebrity chef Jose Andres, who has joined GOOD Meat’s board of directors. Andres plans to serve GOOD Meat’s cultured chicken at one of his restaurants.

“We have to innovate, adapt our diet to a planet in crisis,” Andres said when he partnered with GOOD Meat. The company markets its cultured meat as “real” meat made “without cutting down a forest or taking a life.”

Proponents claim that cultured meat is more sustainable and can be produced without antibiotics, and without producing methane emissions related to animal agriculture, especially beef cattle. And scientists warn that the typical way meat is produced today, in concentrated animal feed operations, is a risk factor for the emergence of disease.

About a third of man-made greenhouse gas emissions come from food production, and animal agriculture is largely responsible. Climate scientists have warned that to slow global warming, agriculture must change. Some scientists say it is uncertain whether cultured meat can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it will depend, in part, on the source of electricity used to power its facilities.

Although many details are proprietary, the basic formula for producing Cultured Meat is clear. They started by extracting cells from animals using a needle biopsy. Food scientists no longer need to go back to the animal to extract cells every time, because there are plenty of cells stored in a cell bank. Companies can select the cells they wish to develop. Then, inside the stainless steel reservoirs, the cells receive a mixture of the same nutrients that an animal would eat, a combination of fats, sugar, amino acids and vitamins, which allows the cells to proliferate and to turn into meat.

UPSIDE says people who want to try their meat can check out their Instagram and Twitter accounts for a chance to partake in the first meal with Chef Crenn.

