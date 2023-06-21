How to Register Your Taylor Swift UK Eras Tour Tickets Before Pre-Sale





Did you know that You Belong With Me was written about Taylor Swift fans getting their hands on tour tickets? Of course we’re kids, but if there’s something we want with all our heart and soul, it’s an Eras Tour ticket.

The American singer-songwriter kicked off the Erath Tour in Arizona in March of this year, and has since toured across the country, most recently in Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 17th. The Eras Tour is a celebration of all of Swift’s studio albums to date, including the four studio albums released since her last world tour by Lover in 2018, Grammy Award-winning Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. With a career spanning almost 20 years, there are many hits that Swift fans will cover on tour, such as Fearless, You Belong With Me, and Love Story.

In July of this year, the 33-year-old will release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), featuring guests from Paramore’s incredible Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. But before that, you can apply to pre-register for Swift’s UK tour.

Announcing new international tour dates on Twitter, which includes UK, Japan, Australia and Europe, Swift said: On this new international date!”

Pop sensations like Taylor Swift deserve a good listening experience, so check out our Spotify vs Amazon Music and Spotify vs Apple Music guides.

Is Taylor Swift on tour in the UK?

This is news Swifties have been waiting for since the Blank Page singer announced the Eras Tour. Swift kicks off UK tour in June 2024.

The pop sensation has played in the UK and Ireland, starting in Edinburgh and finishing in Dublin, and has also confirmed performances in Liverpool, Cardiff and London. There’s even a gap the size of Taylor Swift in the Glastonbury lineup, and fans are speculating the pop star could claim the headline slot.

Now with the task at hand, here’s how to sign up for Taylor Swift UK tour tickets.

What is the Taylor Swift Eras UK Tour Registration?

Following the tumultuous ticket launches for American Eras Tour dates, registration was introduced to help fans secure tickets for Swift. The idea is to get tickets in the hands of real fans, not opportunistic resellers or even bots.

Registration does not guarantee purchasing Eras Tour tickets, but it certainly helps. After registration, a certain number of fans will have access to the sale, while others will be placed on a waitlist until more tickets become available. As with all ticket releases, both categories are first-come, first-served, so tickets are not guaranteed.

Registration is from now until tomorrow (Thursday, June 22) at 23:59. Let’s see how to register.

How to Register for Taylor Swift UK Eras 2024 Tour

Let’s go, Swift! Step 1, Fill in your details in the form on the Ticketmaster site. You must register with an email address already linked to your Ticketmaster account, or create an account if you don’t already have one. A Ticketmaster account will also be useful for future concerts as it makes the checkout process faster. When registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email.

Step 2: Ticketmaster will verify your registration. You will be added to the sale or placed on a waiting list.

Next, on Wednesday 5th July you will receive an email from AEG Presents letting you know if you are in a discount group in the discount or waitlist category and you will receive a purchase link and access code one day before the sale starts. date; Waitlisted groups, you will receive invitations when tickets become available. As we said before, tickets are not guaranteed for either group as it is first-come, first-served basis.

How To Get Tickets For Taylor Swift UK Tour Top Tips And Expert Advice

Photo: Natasha Mustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Photo: Natasha Mustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Now, whether it’s a Swift ticket or a favorite artist, we’re sharing some wisdom to help Swifties secure concert tickets. Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account set up with all your details and card information. This makes the checkout process easier and faster and avoids adding accounts at the last minute that could potentially result in lost tickets. It causes stress!

Use the Ticketmaster app and website, but avoid opening multiple browsers. This is because Ticketmaster only allows you to make one reservation at a time, and you may miss tickets as you move between tabs and your connection may be slow.

Go to the store 5 to 10 minutes before you actually start. For example, if tickets go on sale at 9:00 AM, you should open the page around 8:50 AM. If you don’t refresh the page under any circumstances, booting to the back of the queue will take very little time, but the disappointment can last for months.

For more tips, check out How to Beat the Ticketmaster Queue and How to Get a Guide to Cheap Concert Tickets. Swifties, good luck! Hope your Wi-Fi is as safe as your love for Taylor and take care of your tickets.

