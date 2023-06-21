USA Women’s World Cup squad led by Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe





Jun 21, 2023, 11:30 AM ET

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski named his 23-man squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe both named to the squad for the fourth time in their careers and 14 players making their World Cup debut.

Veteran Julie Ertz also made the cut after returning from injury in April after a long spell away from the game, while Alyssa Thompson, her Angel City FC teammate and 2023 NWSL No. , has also been included for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which kicks off on July 20.

The players were presented with a star-studded social media post that included President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion.

Rapinoe is the oldest player on the roster at 37. She will be 38 on July 5.

Andonovski stressed the importance of Rapinoe’s leadership.

“Megan Rapinoe is probably going to play a different role than at the last World Cup or the previous two World Cups,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “She’s going to have different kinds of minutes, but her leadership role is so important and her performance on the pitch is very valuable to us. She’s expected to have minutes in the kick-off game.”

Asked about joining Rapinoe for their fourth World Cup together, Morgan said: “I’m as excited as I was for my first World Cup.

“I hope to have the biggest impact for this team on and off the pitch. I want to show young players who haven’t been to a major tournament what to expect. I’ve already spoken to some of the others experienced players [like Rapinoe] how to rally these players and how we can all come together and be incredibly fluid throughout this World Cup.”

Thompson is the youngest player on the roster at 18. She is the fourth teenager and second youngest player to be named to an American World Cup roster behind the USWNT’s only current assistant coach, Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak.

The Americans, two-time defending champions, will be without captain and veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn, who was ruled out of the squad with a foot injury she suffered in April.

Sauerbrunn, who won two World Cups with the USWNT, confirmed in a statement that she will not recover from her injury in time and will miss the tournament. She is one of several injured American players to miss the tournament, including forward Mallory Swanson, who suffered a knee injury in April.

Andonovski said he would not name a new captain yet.

“Becky will always be our captain, that’s how everyone feels,” he said. “Unfortunately she won’t be able to be with us, and we haven’t spoken to the team managers yet. And I would like to speak to them and announce to the team before making it public.”

Midfield stalwarts Sam Mewis and Catarina Macario are also ruled out.

“The task of selecting a team for the World Cup is never easy, but I am proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for putting in the work to build the team. best possible team,” Andonovski said. . “They are the players who have the most impact on our environment; they push each other to be better, and I know that as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the FIFA Cup. world.

“Every player has a different journey to get to this point, so our roster has some amazing stories, and we have a really good mix of veterans and young players.”

The United States will face the Netherlands, Vietnam and Portugal in Group E, with all their matches taking place in New Zealand. The 2023 edition of the Women’s World Cup will be the first to include 32 teams, compared to 24 in the previous two, both won by the United States.

Final rosters are due July 9 and Andonovski said he would not make any announcements before then regarding replacements.

“In terms of the alternative, we’re not going to make public announcements,” he said. “But we have names in place in case something happens in the next 30 to 35 days.”

Andonovski highlighted Thompson’s journey to that spot on the World Cup team.

“What a turn of events in the last nine months,” he said. “In October she was playing youth football, and now in July she will be on the biggest stage in football in general.

“Looking back, we’ve been following Alyssa since the U20 World Cup. For us, Alyssa is a great player with exceptional skills and ability, and we think she’s going to be important for us at this World Cup.”

Full US Women’s National Team roster by position (club; caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O’Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/ 1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3 )

FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 12/29), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

