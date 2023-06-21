UK government debt surpasses GDP for first time in 62 years





Britain’s debt exceeded 100% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time since 1961, when public sector borrowing doubled in May.

The National Statistical Office said last month that government net debt stood at 100.1% of GDP, the first time since March 1961 that it passed 100%.

This is due to net debt in the public sector reaching 20 billion won in May, an increase of 10.7 billion won from the same month last year.

It was the second-highest borrowing figure for May since monthly records began in 1993, beating the $19.5 billion forecast by The Economist polled by Reuters and the $18.3 billion projected by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK’s fiscal watchdog.

Debts for the fiscal year through May 2023 were 42.9 billion, an increase of 19.6 billion from the same two months last year and 2.1 billion from the OBR forecast.

Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory, referring to British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt, said May’s poor public finance figures cast further doubt on the prime minister’s ability to announce large tax cuts before the election.

ONS reported in May that the additional costs of energy assistance schemes and increases in benefit payments and staff costs all increased public sector spending.

Last month also saw the smallest year-over-year increase in government revenues from any month since March 2021.

Samuel Toms, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the sharp deterioration in the prospects for debt service payments following the recent surge in government bond yields suggests that the prime minister has no room to cut taxes before the general election due in January. 2025.

He calculated that OBR would revise its debt interest payment forecasts by about $39 billion in 2024-25 and about $17 billion over five years, based on current gilt yield levels and market expectations for interest rates.

Hunt said the government made the difficult but necessary decision this year to halve inflation, grow the economy and balance its books to reduce debt. Separate ONS data released on Wednesday showed that inflation did not decline as expected and remained at 8.7% over the past month.

KPMG UK Chief Economist Michal Stelmach said finding a sustainable solution to balance amid new election promises with a general election imminent will undoubtedly be a tricky task for the government in the coming months.

