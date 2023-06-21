How the US military is helping in the search for the Titan submersible





A growing number of planes and ships from the United States and Canada on Tuesday searched for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared en route to the wreckage of the Titanic.

The US Coast Guard is leading the search for the small craft, named Titan, in a remote area of ​​the North Atlantic Ocean. OceanGate Expeditions, an underwater exploration company, has been chronicling the decay of Titanic and the underwater ecosystem around it via annual voyages since 2021.

What we know so far about the submersible, what may have happened and what is being done to find it:

When and where did the Titan disappear?

The craft was submerged on Sunday morning and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later, according to the Coast Guard.

The ship was reported overdue about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. Johns, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Titan was launched from an icebreaker leased by OceanGate and formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard. The ship carried dozens of people and the submersible to the North Atlantic wreck site, where the Titan made several dives.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday afternoon that the submersible has about 40 hours of oxygen remaining, meaning supplies could run out Thursday morning.

What do we do to find him?

At least 10,000 square miles (25,900 square kilometers) have been searched, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, which was supporting the Titan, was conducting a surface search with the help of a Canadian Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the Canadian military dropped sonobuoys to listen for possible sounds of the Titan.

An underwater robot had also begun searching the vicinity of the Titanic, and there was a push to bring rescue equipment to the scene in case the submersible was found, said Jamie Frederick of the First Coast Guard District in Boston. .

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, speaks to the media, Monday, June 19, 2023, in Boston. A search is underway for a missing submersible that is carrying people to view the wreckage of the Titanic. (Steven Senne)

Two U.S. Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft were conducting the flyovers, and three U.S. Air Mobility Command C-17s were also used to move another commercial company’s submersible and support equipment from Buffalo, New York, in St. Johns to help with the search. .

A Royal Canadian Navy vessel providing a medical team specializing in diving medicine and a mobile six-person hyperbaric recompression chamber was also en route on Tuesday, according to the Canadian military.

What type of offshore vessel is it?

OceanGate has described the Titan as the greatest of all deep-diving submersibles with an unparalleled safety feature that assesses hull integrity throughout each dive.

Made of titanium and filament-wound carbon fiber, the Titan weighs 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) in the air, but is weighted down to have neutral buoyancy once it hits the seabed, the company said.

Titan is capable of diving four kilometers (2.4 miles) with a comfortable margin of safety, according to paperwork filed by the company in April with a US district court in Virginia that oversees Titanic’s affairs.

At the time of filing, Titan had completed more than 50 test dives, including to Titanic’s equivalent depth, in deep waters off the Bahamas and in a pressure chamber, the company said.

During its 2022 expedition, OceanGate reported that the submersible had a battery issue on its first dive and needed to be manually tethered to its lifting platform.

Greg Stone, a longtime California-based ocean scientist who’s been on similar submersibles, said the vessels operate much like hot air balloons, with weights pulling them down. He said those on board would have been briefed on how to bring the submersible to the surface.

It’s all about buoyancy, he says. It’s usually a few switches where you can throw them, and they’ll just release the weights outside the sub and it’ll come back.

What could have happened to him?

Eric Fusil, associate professor and director of the University of Adelaide’s Shipbuilding Centre, described several possible scenarios, including power failure, fire, flood or entanglement.

A fire, he said, could disable the ship’s systems or create toxic fumes that could render the crew unconscious. A flood would be even more dramatic, resulting in an almost instantaneous implosion.

The most optimistic scenario would be a loss of power that would allow the ship to return to the surface, where it would wait for search teams to find it, Fusil said.

The bottom line is that it’s easier to go save people in space than to dive that deep and save people because we can’t communicate easily, he said. It’s still a very, very risky business, even with today’s technology.

