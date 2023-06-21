US Postal Service warns users against mailing checks





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new warning from the US Postal Service: Do not mail checks.

Americans wrote 3.4 billion checks last year, according to the Federal Reserve, and many of them end up in the US Postal Service paying bills for one thing or another.

From now on, the post office warns its users: do not put checks in the post office. For what? Because more of them are getting robbed than ever.

“Unfortunately, that’s something that can happen,” says Caitlin Driscoll of the Better Business Bureau.

The Postal Service reports mail theft complaints doubled in 2021, and banks report check fraud rose to 680,000 reports last year from 300,000 the previous year.

So, who is stealing these checks?

It’s not entirely clear; it could be postal delivery center workers recognizing a check in an envelope or, perhaps more likely, thieves pulling envelopes out of mailboxes.

This has led the post office in some areas to install highly secure mailboxes with small openings that won’t take many envelopes, requiring customers to get out of their cars and drive to the post office.

Whoever is responsible for the theft, the data of your bank checks can be used by sophisticated scammers who can also modify the name of the beneficiary and even the amount of the check.

Driscoll says it’s happening here in the Pittsburgh area.

Delano: Have you heard of it?

Driscoll: Yeah, and that’s not new either, unfortunately, in terms of the various counterfeit checks, counterfeit check fraud.

The post office says if you need to mail a check, skip the mailbox and take the envelope directly to the post office.

“If you choose to send a check by post, it is always recommended that you use a secure mail depot, such as inside a post office versus an unsecured mailbox intended for the public” , suggested Driscoll.

Of course, many companies now prefer that you pay online, but that has its own set of fraud issues with the growth of online payment fraud. A study found that 2.5 million online transactions were compromised in 2022. Pay by credit card, not debit, if possible.

The credit card method is still the safest method because you have the most legal and time-consuming recourse if a transaction goes wrong,” Driscoll added.

The bottom line is whether you pay by check, credit card or online, minimize the risk as best you can.

Jon Delano

Jon Delano is a familiar face at KDKA, having been the station’s political analyst since 1994. In September 2001, Jon joined KDKA full-time as Money & Politics Editor and the only political analyst in that region who covers national and local issues affecting hometown residents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/u-s-postal-service-warning-checks-mail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos