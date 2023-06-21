Bullish UK inflation puts pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.





Inflation in the UK was worse than the expected 8.4%, sitting at 8.7% in May, increasing pressure from the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates.

Wednesday’s data showed price gains for the fourth month in a row exceeded forecasts, adding to the gloom for ratemakers, Rishi Sunak’s government and many households.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank says rate hikes over the past year are already on track to absorb 8.3% of mortgage holders’ disposable income, rising to 20% for 1.4 million people.

The BoE is set to raise rates by at least 0.25 percentage points to 4.75% on Thursday, but traders are currently putting the odds of a 0.5 percentage point or larger hike at up to 40%, with a high of 6% expected early next year. .

Despite higher interest rate expectations, the British pound lost 0.5% against the dollar to $1.2692 as recession fears grew, although it later made up most of its losses.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, chief interest rate strategist at Rabobank, said there is an inflation problem unrelated to economic growth. She says the market is going to have to push the UK economy into recession for the Bank of England to fix it.

Analysts said there was little good news in inflation data. Excluding unstable food and energy prices, core inflation rose again in May to 7.1% from 6.8% the previous month, the highest level since March 1992. 30 years.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the BoE will have to fight harder to keep inflation down as the accelerating core inflation makes the UK increasingly look like a global outlier and stagflation country.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, a corporate lobby group, said the BoE’s only question now is how much it will increase borrowing costs.

She said the lack of lowering inflation is probably due to the continued impact of high energy costs and strong wage pressure being passed on to prices and high leisure demand from households with all disposable income.

The yield on the two-year gold frame fell to 5.03% after peaking at 5.1% in early trading, the highest level since 2008.

If you look at the granular numbers, with significant increases in the cost of airfare, package vacations, live music events, games and toys, prices could easily rise again to offset price cuts. This was partially offset by lower gasoline and diesel prices.

Food price inflation fell from 19% in April to 18.3% in May, while supermarket food prices rose 0.9% in the month of May alone.

Britain’s May inflation rate was 8.7%, which was lower than the rest of the world. Corresponding figures were 6% in France, 6.3% in Germany, 7.1% in the EU as a whole, and 2.7% in the US, using the most comparable figures.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt has acknowledged that the figures are challenging for families and businesses across the UK, and challenging for governments.

He said he would not hesitate to support the Bank of England to provide targeted support for the cost of living while containing inflation in our economy.

However, rising interest rates pose more and more challenges to governments.

Recent changes in the mortgage market will increase mortgage holders’ payments by an average of 280% per month, equivalent to 8.3% of their disposable income compared to March 2022, according to an analysis by the IFS thinktank on Wednesday.

IFS added that about half of the 1.4 million people under the age of 40 would see their mortgage payments rise by more than 20% of their disposable income.

Adding to the concerns about the UK outlook is that net government debt has passed 100% of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time since 1961, separate data showed on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Valentina Romei

